Talks on Trilateral Deal on Grain Initiative Ongoing, No Agreements Yet - Kremlin

Substantive agreements on possible perspectives of a trilateral grain deal between Russia, Turkiye and Qatar do not exist at the moment but various discussions are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Various options for interaction with the participation of Qatar — at the moment there are no substantive agreements on this matter. But, of course, various discussions continue in different formats," Peskov told reporters when asked if presidents of Russia and Turkiye plan to discuss the grain deal option with Doha’s participation.

