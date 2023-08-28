International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/talks-on-trilateral-deal-on-grain-initiative-ongoing-no-agreements-yet---kremlin-1112945186.html
Talks on Trilateral Deal on Grain Initiative Ongoing, No Agreements Yet - Kremlin
Talks on Trilateral Deal on Grain Initiative Ongoing, No Agreements Yet - Kremlin
Substantive agreements on possible perspectives of a trilateral grain deal between Russia, Turkiye and Qatar do not exist at the moment but various discussions are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2023-08-28T12:30+0000
2023-08-28T12:30+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
black sea grain deal
turkiye
qatar
grain exports
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
"Various options for interaction with the participation of Qatar — at the moment there are no substantive agreements on this matter. But, of course, various discussions continue in different formats," Peskov told reporters when asked if presidents of Russia and Turkiye plan to discuss the grain deal option with Doha’s participation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-the-ukraine-grain-deal-everything-you-need-to-know-1111913789.html
russia
turkiye
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trilateral deal, grain deal, grain deal, agricultural products, food security, security cooperation, black sea grain initiative, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, russian grain, fertilizer exports, russia-qatar, russia-turkiye, russia-turkye
trilateral deal, grain deal, grain deal, agricultural products, food security, security cooperation, black sea grain initiative, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, russian grain, fertilizer exports, russia-qatar, russia-turkiye, russia-turkye

Talks on Trilateral Deal on Grain Initiative Ongoing, No Agreements Yet - Kremlin

12:30 GMT 28.08.2023
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraCargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkiye, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkiye, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Substantive agreements on possible perspectives of a trilateral grain deal between Russia, Turkiye and Qatar do not exist at the moment but various discussions are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Various options for interaction with the participation of Qatar — at the moment there are no substantive agreements on this matter. But, of course, various discussions continue in different formats," Peskov told reporters when asked if presidents of Russia and Turkiye plan to discuss the grain deal option with Doha’s participation.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkiye, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
What is the Black Sea Grain Deal? Everything You Need to Know
17 July, 08:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала