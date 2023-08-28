International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/us-commerce-secretary-arrives-in-china-on-4-day-visit-to-discuss-cooperation---reports-1112936863.html
US Commerce Secretary Arrives in China on 4-Day Visit to Discuss Cooperation - Reports
US Commerce Secretary Arrives in China on 4-Day Visit to Discuss Cooperation - Reports
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has arrived in China to discuss issues of business and tourism, a British paper wrote on Sunday.
2023-08-28T01:18+0000
2023-08-28T01:18+0000
world
washington
beijing
micron
china
us commerce department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091124667_0:32:3073:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_6db8497a42ba15262e47c41822d019e9.jpg
Raimondo’s visit will last until August 30. On Thursday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said that during the visit of Raimondo, the Chinese government plans to discuss eliminating differences with the US in economic relations. The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies. In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/cruel-realities-await-us-partners-in-anti-china-semiconductor-trade-wars-1112447346.html
washington
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091124667_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b63153e00fca9895b98018072382ec0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gina raimondo, shu jueting, chinese us trade deal, semiconductor trade war
gina raimondo, shu jueting, chinese us trade deal, semiconductor trade war

US Commerce Secretary Arrives in China on 4-Day Visit to Discuss Cooperation - Reports

01:18 GMT 28.08.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has arrived in China to establish cooperation between Washington and Beijing in the field of business and tourism, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
Raimondo’s visit will last until August 30.
On Thursday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said that during the visit of Raimondo, the Chinese government plans to discuss eliminating differences with the US in economic relations.
The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies.
Microchip production - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
Analysis
‘Cruel Realities’ Await US Partners in Anti-China Semiconductor Trade Wars
8 August, 12:00 GMT
In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала