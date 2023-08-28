https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/us-commerce-secretary-arrives-in-china-on-4-day-visit-to-discuss-cooperation---reports-1112936863.html
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has arrived in China to discuss issues of business and tourism, a British paper wrote on Sunday.
Raimondo’s visit will last until August 30. On Thursday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said that during the visit of Raimondo, the Chinese government plans to discuss eliminating differences with the US in economic relations. The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies. In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has arrived in China to establish cooperation between Washington and Beijing in the field of business and tourism, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
Raimondo’s visit will last until August 30.
On Thursday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said that during the visit of Raimondo, the Chinese government plans to discuss eliminating differences with the US in economic relations.
The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies.
In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.