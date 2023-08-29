https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/expanded-brics-should-not-become-anti-west-platform-avoid-return-to-cold-war-1112955209.html
Expanded BRICS Should Not Become Anti-West Platform, Avoid Return to Cold War
Despite the upcoming expansion of BRICS, the bloc should avoid strengthening the anti-US and anti-West axis to prevent more antagonistic and challenging times which would split up the world again, experts told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Despite the upcoming expansion of BRICS, the bloc should avoid strengthening the anti-US and anti-West axis to prevent more antagonistic and challenging times which would split up the world again, experts told Sputnik.
At its summit on Thursday in Johannesburg, the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - announced its membership is more than doubling. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia were invited to join the group; their membership will take effect on January 1, 2024.
"Believing that the Cold War days are not something we want to go back to, any effort that might potentially lead to the world to be split up again should be cautioned [against]," Nelson Wong, the president of the Shanghai Centre for RimPac Strategic and International Studies, told Sputnik.
The Chinese expert highlighted it would be more productive, therefore, for BRICS to start engaging in talks and interaction with both the United States and the European Union to discuss how the world might be governed, taking into consideration the reality that the five members of BRICS collectively account for some 40% of the global population and more than 30% of the global economy.
The same concerns were voiced by Pankaj Jha, a professor at India's Jindal Global University, who told Sputnik that New Delhi clearly believed BRICS should not be a platform for an anti-West axis.
"India strongly proposed that BRICS is a collaborative, cooperative, inclusive structure which can drive the global agenda, but it should be also mandatory for the member nations to accept the agendas through discussions rather than any one country completely dominating the agenda," he said, adding there was the risk the bloc would turn into a one country driven group.
"It is pertinent to note that there should be equal distribution of membership across different continents, and it should not be driven by the preferences of countries such as China. Because in the past, in the year 2010, China had officially invited South Africa to be with the part of BRICS without taking much consultations with other member nations," he said.
Even prior to the summit it became clear not all members were fully supportive of rapid enlargement, primarily driven by China with the support of Russia and South Africa.
According to Pankaj Jha, the Indian side emphasized there should be a regulatory document and a possible template for membership which should be reconsidered every five years.
In turn, his Chinese colleague highlighted there was not full unity on some potential parts of the long-term strategy as well — such as reducing reliance on the US dollar in trading.
Wong said it was important and timely for all members of this organization to realize the complexities of trying to develop a new BRICS currency before expending resources on such an effort.
However, both experts agreed that more and more countries were dissatisfied with the existing structure of the world, as well as the global institutions that are supposed to solve disputes and differences and bring about cohesion and, therefore, have started to raise their voices in favor of a multipolar world order that is truly fair and based on international law.