Kim Jong Un Says N. Korean Navy to Become Part of Nuclear Deterrence Force - State Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday that the country’s navy would become an integral part of the country's nuclear deterrence forces, Pyongyang-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Units of various services will be equipped with new weapons in accordance with the policy of expanding operations with tactical nuclear weapons, the report said, citing the North Korean leader, who paid a visit to the command of the navy and delivered a congratulatory speech on the occasion of the Navy Day. Kim Jong Un noted that the waters of the Korean Peninsula, due to the actions of the United States and its allies, became the most unstable waters with the danger of nuclear war, the news agency said.
05:03 GMT 29.08.2023 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 29.08.2023)
Units of various services will be equipped with new weapons in accordance with the policy of expanding operations with tactical nuclear weapons, the report said, citing the North Korean leader, who paid a visit to the command of the navy and delivered a congratulatory speech on the occasion of the Navy Day.
Kim Jong Un noted that the waters of the Korean Peninsula, due to the actions of the United States
and its allies, became the most unstable waters with the danger of nuclear war
, the news agency said.