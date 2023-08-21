International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/kim-jong-un-oversees-missile-test-amid-large-scale-us-south-korea-military-drills-1112751835.html
Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Test Amid Large-Scale US-South Korea Military Drills
Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Test Amid Large-Scale US-South Korea Military Drills
Pyonyang has repeatedly underlined it goes ahead with missile tests in response to what North Korea describes as provocative war games carried out by Japan, South Korea, and the US.
2023-08-21T10:12+0000
2023-08-21T10:26+0000
world
us
south korea
north korea
japan
joe biden
yoon suk yeol
fumio kishida
summit
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112749017_0:0:1112:627_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a54820214a8ab9793c2b13b27726ec.png
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the launch of strategic cruise missiles fired from a patrol ship of his country’s East Sea Fleet, according to a state-run news agency.The media outlet released images of Kim inspecting the ship’s weapons and combat preparedness as he watched a missile test.According to the news agency, the missile test showcased the ship’s combat capabilities and prepared the sailors for “carrying out the attack mission in actual war.”The report did not specify the date of the missile test, which seemingly came as Washington and Seoul started a joint large-scale military exercise in the region. The exercise will include about 30 field training events based on an all-out war scenario, according to an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.This followed a trilateral summit between the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan, which was held at the US presidential retreat of Camp David late last week.During the gathering, US President Joe Biden - along with South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - discussed expanding mutual security and economic relations.Yoon, for his part, pointed out a purported "threat" emanating from North Korea, saying that the three leaders had agreed to improve their "joint response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/bidens-trilateral-summit-with-south-korea-japan-aimed-at-accelerating-anti-china-policy-1112682339.html
south korea
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112749017_95:0:963:651_1920x0_80_0_0_7348b1b38f16255297d201716efbf6e6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong un's inspection of a missile test, us-south korea military drills, trilateral summit between us, south korea, japan
kim jong un's inspection of a missile test, us-south korea military drills, trilateral summit between us, south korea, japan

Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Test Amid Large-Scale US-South Korea Military Drills

10:12 GMT 21.08.2023 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 21.08.2023)
© Photo : KCNAAn X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a missile test on August 21.
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a missile test on August 21. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Pyongyang has repeatedly carried out missile tests in response to what North Korea describes as provocative war games carried out by Japan, South Korea, and the US.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the launch of strategic cruise missiles fired from a patrol ship of his country’s East Sea Fleet, according to a state-run news agency.
The media outlet released images of Kim inspecting the ship’s weapons and combat preparedness as he watched a missile test.
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test on August 21, 2023.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test on August 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a missile test on August 21, 2023.
© Photo : KCNA

While on board, Kim reportedly praised the vessel’s crew for “maintaining high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situation.”

According to the news agency, the missile test showcased the ship’s combat capabilities and prepared the sailors for “carrying out the attack mission in actual war.”
© KCNAA North Korean patrol ship test-fires a cruise missile on August 21, 2023.
A North Korean patrol ship test-fires a cruise missile on August 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
A North Korean patrol ship test-fires a cruise missile on August 21, 2023.
© KCNA

The news outlet quoted Kim as pledging that he would bolster efforts to build powerful warships and modernize shipboard and underwater weapons systems for the navy. He also reportedly urged North Korean sailors to build “overwhelming ideological and spiritual strength,” saying that that is more important than numerical or technical superiority of weapons.

The report did not specify the date of the missile test, which seemingly came as Washington and Seoul started a joint large-scale military exercise in the region. The exercise will include about 30 field training events based on an all-out war scenario, according to an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
This followed a trilateral summit between the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan, which was held at the US presidential retreat of Camp David late last week.
During the gathering, US President Joe Biden - along with South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - discussed expanding mutual security and economic relations.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Analysis
Biden’s Trilateral Summit With South Korea, Japan Aimed at ‘Accelerating’ Anti-China Policy
18 August, 04:15 GMT
Yoon, for his part, pointed out a purported "threat" emanating from North Korea, saying that the three leaders had agreed to improve their "joint response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала