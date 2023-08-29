https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/neil-degrasse-tyson-rebuffs-ufo-claims-us-govt-not-competent-enough-to-keep-aliens-secret-1112954387.html

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Rebuffs UFO Claims: US Gov't Not ‘Competent’ Enough to Keep Aliens Secret

The "Cosmos" host explained that the government may not be able to keep aliens and other extraterrestrial information secret. But he added that he believes some of the government's budget should go towards investigating aliens.

American astrophysicist, author and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson recently admitted the US government did not have the capability to successfully keep the existence of extraterrestrials secret.The established figure made the remarks after being asked by a US tabloid at California's Los Angeles International Airport whether the government needs to be more “open and honest” with the American public on the topic.“Do you think the government is that competent, that they can actually keep such a secret? Oh, my gosh, when did you get that much confidence in the US government?” Tyson said to the reporter while laughing.“With cameras, and smartphones… We are crowdsourcing an alien invasion of Earth. Because everybody has a camera," he added. Tyson then explained the only way the US government would know about aliens or extraterrestrials, before the rest of Earth, would be if they had a “special affection” for the “US government and the Navy.”The question about UFOs was raised during the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was asked if, as president, he would be open with the American public about the truth regarding the government’s interactions with extraterrestrials and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) or UFOs.“I get the UFO question?” Christie joked in response to the question.The moderator, Martha MacCallum, expanded on her question by adding that more Americans are concerned about UFOs following a congressional hearing last month. During the hearing, three former military officials told Congress they believe the government knows more about UFOs and extraterrestrials, than is currently available to the public.

