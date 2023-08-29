International
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Rebuffs UFO Claims: US Gov't Not ‘Competent’ Enough to Keep Aliens Secret
The "Cosmos" host explained that the government may not be able to keep aliens and other extraterrestrial information secret. But he added that he believes some of the government's budget should go towards investigating aliens.
American astrophysicist, author and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson recently admitted the US government did not have the capability to successfully keep the existence of extraterrestrials secret.The established figure made the remarks after being asked by a US tabloid at California's Los Angeles International Airport whether the government needs to be more “open and honest” with the American public on the topic.“Do you think the government is that competent, that they can actually keep such a secret? Oh, my gosh, when did you get that much confidence in the US government?” Tyson said to the reporter while laughing.“With cameras, and smartphones… We are crowdsourcing an alien invasion of Earth. Because everybody has a camera," he added. Tyson then explained the only way the US government would know about aliens or extraterrestrials, before the rest of Earth, would be if they had a “special affection” for the “US government and the Navy.”The question about UFOs was raised during the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was asked if, as president, he would be open with the American public about the truth regarding the government’s interactions with extraterrestrials and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) or UFOs.“I get the UFO question?” Christie joked in response to the question.The moderator, Martha MacCallum, expanded on her question by adding that more Americans are concerned about UFOs following a congressional hearing last month. During the hearing, three former military officials told Congress they believe the government knows more about UFOs and extraterrestrials, than is currently available to the public.
Mary Manley
The matter of alien life has over the last several months remained a hot-topic button in the American news cycle, even more so after a US House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, more popularly known as UFOs.
American astrophysicist, author and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson recently admitted the US government did not have the capability to successfully keep the existence of extraterrestrials secret.
The established figure made the remarks after being asked by a US tabloid at California's Los Angeles International Airport whether the government needs to be more “open and honest” with the American public on the topic.
“Do you think the government is that competent, that they can actually keep such a secret? Oh, my gosh, when did you get that much confidence in the US government?” Tyson said to the reporter while laughing.

“If we had an alien invasion, more than the US government would know about it. We would know about it,” the “Cosmos” host explained, when asked if he thinks the US government doesn’t know “much” about aliens and UFOs.

© AP Photo / Colin Young-WolffNeil deGrasse Tyson backstage at the Television Academy's Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles
Neil deGrasse Tyson backstage at the Television Academy's Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
Neil deGrasse Tyson backstage at the Television Academy's Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles
© AP Photo / Colin Young-Wolff
“With cameras, and smartphones… We are crowdsourcing an alien invasion of Earth. Because everybody has a camera," he added.
Tyson then explained the only way the US government would know about aliens or extraterrestrials, before the rest of Earth, would be if they had a “special affection” for the “US government and the Navy.”

“We have things we don’t understand in the sky. I think the government should investigate those, because I don’t want to be susceptible to a risk that we don’t otherwise know about,” explained Tyson, adding he believes some fraction of the federal government’s budget should go towards investigating extraterrestrial activity.

The question about UFOs was raised during the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was asked if, as president, he would be open with the American public about the truth regarding the government’s interactions with extraterrestrials and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) or UFOs.
US Congressman: Hearing on UFOs 'Almost Didn't Happen' Due to Pushback From Agencies
17 August, 2023
“I get the UFO question?” Christie joked in response to the question.

“The job of the president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything. The job of the president of the United States is to stand for truth,” Christie answered.

The moderator, Martha MacCallum, expanded on her question by adding that more Americans are concerned about UFOs following a congressional hearing last month. During the hearing, three former military officials told Congress they believe the government knows more about UFOs and extraterrestrials, than is currently available to the public.
