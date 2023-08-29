https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russias-defense-ministry-repelling-drone-attack-on-airport-in-pskov-region---governor-1112974446.html
Russia's Defense Ministry Repelling Drone Attack on Airport in Pskov Region - Governor
Russia's Defense Ministry Repelling Drone Attack on Airport in Pskov Region - Governor
The Russian Defense Ministry is repelling an overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in Russia's Pskov region, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early Wednesday.
2023-08-29T21:48+0000
2023-08-29T21:48+0000
2023-08-29T21:48+0000
russia
pskov
pskov region
russian defense ministry
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102532/34/1025323443_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_4393191c25cb1dd79f34a7353db7fbe1.jpg
MOSCOW, August 30 (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry is repelling an overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in Russia's Pskov region, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early Wednesday. "The defense ministry is repelling a drone attack at Pskov's airport. I have been personally on the scene since the incident began. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The scale of destruction is being clarified," Vedernikov said on Telegram, adding that he will provide more information after an operational headquarters meeting.
pskov
pskov region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102532/34/1025323443_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f73520ccde1f8a7b123b93790de7871.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pskov; drone attack; airport; russian defense ministry
pskov; drone attack; airport; russian defense ministry
Russia's Defense Ministry Repelling Drone Attack on Airport in Pskov Region - Governor
MOSCOW, August 30 (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry is repelling an overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in Russia's Pskov region, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early Wednesday.
"The defense ministry is repelling a drone attack at Pskov's airport. I have been personally on the scene since the incident began. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The scale of destruction is being clarified," Vedernikov said on Telegram, adding that he will provide more information after an operational headquarters meeting.