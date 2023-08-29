Russia's Defense Ministry Repelling Drone Attack on Airport in Pskov Region - Governor

International
The Russian Defense Ministry is repelling an overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in Russia's Pskov region, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early Wednesday.
MOSCOW, August 30 (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry is repelling an overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in Russia's Pskov region, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said early Wednesday. "The defense ministry is repelling a drone attack at Pskov's airport. I have been personally on the scene since the incident began. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The scale of destruction is being clarified," Vedernikov said on Telegram, adding that he will provide more information after an operational headquarters meeting.
