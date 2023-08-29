https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/russian-air-defense-downs-ukrainian-neptune-anti-ship-cruise-missile-1112963169.html

Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Neptune Anti-Ship Cruise Missile

Russian air defense systems have shot down a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship cruise missile and 27 drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Air defenes systems have intercepted two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shells, a Neptune anti-ship missile and two High-Speed Anti-Radiation missiles (HARM). In addition, 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the past day," the ministry reported.Moreover, the Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the ministry noted.The Russian forces repelled two attacks in Zaporozhye direction, the ministry added.Furthermore, the ministry reported that six attacks have been repelled in the Kupyansk direction, where Kiev lost up to 50 soldiers, and three attacks have been repelled in the Krasny Liman direction, where Ukraine's casualties reached up to 80 soldiers."In the South Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Vostok [East] grouping of troops … destroyed up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and two howitzers, namely Akatsiya and Giatsint-B, during the past day," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost 20 soldiers in the Kherson direction.

