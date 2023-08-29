https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/uk-flight-chaos-was-not-caused-by-cyber-attack---transport-secretary-1112959369.html

UK Flight Chaos Was Not Caused by Cyber-Attack - Transport Secretary

The UK's airports have been thrown into disarray since Sunday by a glitch in the air traffic control system which has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights — at the height of the summer holiday season.

The transport minister has scotched speculation that days of holiday travel chaos at British airports was caused by hackers.In a TV news interview on Tuesday Morning, Transport Secretary Mark Harper admitted the breakdown of air traffic control systems was almost unprecedented, but said experts had ruled out a cyberattack as the cause.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will now investigate the incident.More than a quarter of flights to and from the UK on Tuesday were already cancelled by mid-morning, including 790 departures and 785 arrivals.British media reported incidents of fights breaking out between frustrated holidaymakers stranded at Palma airport on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca.London Heathrow, the UK's biggest and busiest airport, urged passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the international flight hub."Schedules continue to be affected by yesterday's restrictions on UK airspace," said a spokesperson. "While the majority of passengers will still be able to travel, there will unfortunately be some disruption on some routes, including flight cancellations. It is important for all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to Heathrow."

