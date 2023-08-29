International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/uk-flight-chaos-was-not-caused-by-cyber-attack---transport-secretary-1112959369.html
UK Flight Chaos Was Not Caused by Cyber-Attack - Transport Secretary
UK Flight Chaos Was Not Caused by Cyber-Attack - Transport Secretary
The UK's airports have been thrown into disarray since Sunday by a glitch in the air traffic control system which has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights — at the height of the summer holiday season.
2023-08-29T15:25+0000
2023-08-29T15:25+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
britain
great britain
mark harper
airport
heathrow airport
travel
chaos
flights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091591403_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41ec2763e41ddb01d154969133fa5858.jpg
The transport minister has scotched speculation that days of holiday travel chaos at British airports was caused by hackers.In a TV news interview on Tuesday Morning, Transport Secretary Mark Harper admitted the breakdown of air traffic control systems was almost unprecedented, but said experts had ruled out a cyberattack as the cause.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will now investigate the incident.More than a quarter of flights to and from the UK on Tuesday were already cancelled by mid-morning, including 790 departures and 785 arrivals.British media reported incidents of fights breaking out between frustrated holidaymakers stranded at Palma airport on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca.London Heathrow, the UK's biggest and busiest airport, urged passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the international flight hub."Schedules continue to be affected by yesterday's restrictions on UK airspace," said a spokesperson. "While the majority of passengers will still be able to travel, there will unfortunately be some disruption on some routes, including flight cancellations. It is important for all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to Heathrow."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/delta-travelers-fall-ill-after-being-stranded-on-las-vegas-tarmac-amid-heat-wave-1112001160.html
united kingdom (uk)
britain
great britain
heathrow airport
mallorca
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091591403_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d51163f2ebdff1330fa4020aeaa116ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
holiday travel chaos, uk air traffic control failure, people stranded at british airports, flights to and from uk cancelled
holiday travel chaos, uk air traffic control failure, people stranded at british airports, flights to and from uk cancelled

UK Flight Chaos Was Not Caused by Cyber-Attack - Transport Secretary

15:25 GMT 29.08.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinPassengers queue to check in, at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Passengers queue to check in, at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The British airports have been thrown into disarray since Sunday by a glitch in the air traffic control system which has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights — at the height of the summer holiday season.
The transport minister has scotched speculation that days of holiday travel chaos at British airports was caused by hackers.
In a TV news interview on Tuesday Morning, Transport Secretary Mark Harper admitted the breakdown of air traffic control systems was almost unprecedented, but said experts had ruled out a cyberattack as the cause.
"Something on this scale hasn't happened for almost a decade — normally the system works very well," Harper said.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will now investigate the incident.
More than a quarter of flights to and from the UK on Tuesday were already cancelled by mid-morning, including 790 departures and 785 arrivals.
British media reported incidents of fights breaking out between frustrated holidaymakers stranded at Palma airport on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca.
Delta Air Lines airplane at Pinal Airpark in Red Rock, Ariz - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
Americas
Delta Travelers Fall Ill After Being Stranded on Las Vegas Tarmac Amid Heat Wave
20 July, 01:24 GMT
London Heathrow, the UK's biggest and busiest airport, urged passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the international flight hub.
"Schedules continue to be affected by yesterday's restrictions on UK airspace," said a spokesperson. "While the majority of passengers will still be able to travel, there will unfortunately be some disruption on some routes, including flight cancellations. It is important for all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to Heathrow."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала