https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/us-national-archives-has-5400-bidens-emails-to-hunter-signed-by-fake-name-1112967976.html
US National Archives Has 5,400 Biden's Emails to Hunter, Signed by Fake Name
US National Archives Has 5,400 Biden's Emails to Hunter, Signed by Fake Name
The US National Archives has approximately 5,400 emails and records linked to a pseudonym allegedly used by US President Joe Biden to discuss foreign business with his son Hunter Biden, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Tuesday.
2023-08-29T16:16+0000
2023-08-29T16:16+0000
2023-08-29T16:16+0000
americas
us national archives
us
joe biden
us house oversight committee
hunter biden
us government
government shutdown
ukraine
james comer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112968422_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aec73a4efcc4802bc7cb52873abe52fb.jpg
“The National Archives has ADMITTED to possessing 5,400 emails and records connected to then-VP Biden’s ‘Robert L. Peters’ email account,” Comer wrote on social media. Earlier this month, the US House Oversight Committee requested information from the National Archives on the Robert Peters email address, which Biden allegedly used as a pseudonymous means of communication. The panel has requested unredacted documents from the National Archives due to a belief that redactions could cover up the names of people copied on emails sent by the account, particularly on those pertaining to Ukrainian policy, the official noted on Monday in an interview with an American news agency. The House lawmakers are investigating alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, including foreign bribery and influence peddling involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The probe could be impacted by a US government shutdown, which would occur if Congress fails to fund the government beyond the end of next month, Comer said. However, the chairman added that he is optimistic that the government will avoid a shutdown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ex-ukrainian-prosecutor-sacked-for-sniffing-out-biden-corruption-breaks-silence-1112912983.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1d/1112968422_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52066f464917dbd7f5ca0ef3112bb75b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden corruption, corrupted biden, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corrupted biden, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, biden pseudonyms, hunter biden's corrupt influence-peddling, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and ukraine
biden corruption, corrupted biden, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption, corrupted biden, biden family corruption, corruption among biden, biden corruption scandal, biden fake identities, biden aliases, biden pseudonyms, hunter biden's corrupt influence-peddling, hunter's laptop from hell, laptop from hell, biden bribery and corruption, biden probe, biden impeachment probe, biden and ukraine
US National Archives Has 5,400 Biden's Emails to Hunter, Signed by Fake Name
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US National Archives has approximately 5,400 emails and records linked to a pseudonym allegedly used by US President Joe Biden to discuss foreign business with his son Hunter Biden, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Tuesday.
“The National Archives has ADMITTED to possessing 5,400 emails and records connected to then-VP Biden’s ‘Robert L. Peters’ email account,” Comer wrote on social media.
Earlier this month, the US House Oversight Committee requested information from the National Archives on the Robert Peters email address, which Biden allegedly used as a pseudonymous means of communication
.
The panel has requested unredacted documents from the National Archives due to a belief that redactions could cover up the names of people copied on emails sent by the account, particularly on those pertaining to Ukrainian policy
, the official noted on Monday in an interview with an American news agency.
The House lawmakers are investigating alleged criminal activity by the Biden family
, including foreign bribery and influence peddling involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma
.
The probe could be impacted by a US government shutdown
, which would occur if Congress fails to fund the government beyond the end of next month, Comer said. However, the chairman added that he is optimistic that the government will avoid a shutdown.