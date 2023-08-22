https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/new-memos-hint-at-bidens-personal-interest-in-firing-ukraine-prosecutor-targeting-burisma-1112791288.html

New Memos Hint at Biden's Personal Interest in Firing Ukraine Prosecutor Targeting Burisma

New Memos Hint at Biden's Personal Interest in Firing Ukraine Prosecutor Targeting Burisma

New memos indicate that then-Vice President Joe Biden did not act in concert with the US government when he threatened to withhold $1 billion in Ukraine aid unless the Poroshenko government fired the prosecutor general who targeted Hunter Biden's Ukrainian employer at that time.

2023-08-22T14:21+0000

2023-08-22T14:21+0000

2023-08-22T14:21+0000

us

americas

joe biden

donald trump

hunter biden

ukraine

washington

democrats

burisma

council on foreign relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112113948_0:73:2920:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_93a8d4377e9e2472b707f26a05682d65.jpg

Joe Biden and Democrats have repeatedly stressed that his insistence on firing Ukrainian then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokhin back in December 2015 was consistent with the US policy of stamping out corruption in Ukraine.At the time, then-Vice President Joe Biden even went so far as to threaten then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that Washington would deprive Ukraine of a much-needed $1 billion loan guarantee in case the latter did not fire Shokhin. The conversation reportedly occurred in December 2015. Biden openly bragged about the incident to the Council on Foreign Relations gathering in January 2018:However, memos by Treasury and Justice Department officials obtained by Just the News, an independent US media outlet founded by award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, indicate that the US government held Shokhin in high regard at the time and concluded that Ukraine had made progress in fighting endemic corruption, thus deserving the loan guarantee.Moreover, Senior State Department officials sent Shokhin a personal note saying they were "impressed" with his office's work and invited him and his staff to Washington for a January 2016 strategy session prior to his sacking.Remarkably, an audio tape from March 2016 which appeared to record Biden and Poroshenko's conversation showed that the Ukrainian president pointed out that there was no evidence that Shokhin and his office were anyhow mired in corruption:Per Solomon, Biden's political maneuver stemmed from the fact that the latter had been aggressively investigating Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas firm that hired Joe's son Hunter in 2014 and paid him a hefty salary of $83,333 a month despite Hunter having no expertise or experience in the energy sphere.What's more, Hunter's business associate Devon Archer, who was also employed by Burisma at the time, testified to the House Oversight Committee on July 31 that Shokhin's investigation was rattling the Ukrainian gas firm and that the Burisma leadership was putting pressure on Hunter to deal with it.Joe Biden's role in firing Shokhin created much controversy in 2019, when House Democrats pushed ahead with the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump who asked Poroshenko's successor, Volodymyr Zelensky, to look into the Bidens' conduct in a phone conversation.Democratic lawmakers and officials testified during Trump's first impeachment that Joe's actions in withholding the $1 billion in aid had nothing to do with Hunter and were thoroughly consistent with the US government's Ukraine policy. Per Solomon, this narrative appears to be false.The US investigative journalist specifically quoted lawyers who worked on Trump's impeachment defense. They said that they didn't have access to the memos unearthed by Just the News, showing that the Obama government was satisfied with Shokhin's work. As per Trump's former legal team, the documents in question would have made a significant difference to the Trump impeachment case. In October 2020, a concerted action by the former top brass of US intelligence agencies, Silicon Valley giants and the US mainstream press smeared a legitimate story by the New York Post stemming from files of a so-called "laptop from hell", belonging to Hunter Biden, as "Russian disinformation". It turned out later that the damning materials on the infamous laptop were genuine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/attorneys-allegedly-threatened-to-put-biden-on-witness-stand-if-hunter-was-charged-1112774995.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/how-western-big-tech-firms-wipe-away-hunter-bidens-many-sins-1112668508.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230223/mtg-slams-biden-for-kissing-zelenskys-a--dragging-us-all-kicking-and-screaming-into-world-war-1107726201.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/fbi-knew-hunter-bidens-laptop-was-reliable-before-smearing-it-as-russian-disinfo-1111457950.html

americas

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, hunter biden, ukrainian firm burisma, prosecutor general viktor shokhin, viktor shokin, influence peddling, pay-to-play, hunter biden burisma, bidens, trump impeachment, why did biden threaten to withhold $1 billion loan from ukraine, hunter biden laptop from hell