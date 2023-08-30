https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/price-of-living-in-maui-enormous-in-wake-of-wildfires---resident-1112977014.html

Price of Living in Maui 'Enormous' in Wake of Wildfires - Resident

Living expenditures have skyrocketed in areas of Maui impacted by the recent wildfires with grocery costs doubling, resident Eric David Poulsen told Sputnik.

Wildfires that erupted in Maui on August 8 have left at least 115 dead while 388 are still missing, according to officials. The Lahaina fire, which remains 90% contained, burned an estimated 2,170 acres, the county of Maui said in its most recent update. Poulsen also said the two companies he has worked for - Keller Williams and Towel Tracker in Michigan - have been incredibly supportive to them financially in finding a place to live and meeting expenses. On what is next and whether, he can apply for any grants, Poulsen shared that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advised him to apply for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. FEMA works with SBA to offer low-interest disasters loans. "But we don't know what is next: I do have money for gas and to feed my family and that's the only thing I know," he added. There is much speculation over what caused the fire, with a majority blaming the Hawaiian Electric company for allegedly neglecting to turn off its equipment during hurricane warnings. But Poulsen believes it was "Mother Nature." Hawaiian Electric in an update on Sunday said its lines were carrying no current by the time flames erupted and the cause of the fire "has not been determined."

