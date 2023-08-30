https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/russian-ambassador-to-us-russia-will-not-be-first-to-resume-nuclear-testing-1112977341.html

Russian Ambassador to US: Russia Will Not Be First to Resume Nuclear Testing

Russian Ambassador to US: Russia Will Not Be First to Resume Nuclear Testing

Russia will not be the first to resume nuclear testing but will be ready for a "mirror response" if the United States resumes such tests first, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.

"The US State Department blatantly distorted the essence of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin’s February address to the Russian Federal Assembly," the Russian Embassy quoted Antonov as saying on Telegram.Antonov accused Washington of overstepping "the boundaries of decency" in the attempts "at wishful thinking," adding that US officials "hit a new low." "Russia adheres to the unilateral moratorium on nuclear tests in a consistent and responsible manner. We ratified the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty] back in 2000. In turn, the United States has failed not only to follow our example, but even to lift a finger to bring the Treaty into force," the ambassador said. He added that Washington "has been feeding the world with promises to facilitate the CTBT’s entry into force" for 30 years. The ambassador recalled that the US is the only state "that has used nuclear weapons" and has done it "against the civilian population," referring to the nuclear bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki back in 1945. He said Washington would take measures to ratify the treaty if it "felt even a drop of shame and guilt for what it did.""The United States’ policy, including on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, is based on the assumption that someone else is always to blame for the destruction of international security foundations," Antonov said.

