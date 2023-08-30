https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/russian-embassy-slams-new-us-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-as-height-of-hypocrisy-1112976329.html
Russian Embassy Slams New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine as 'Height of Hypocrisy'
The Russian Embassy in the United States on Tuesday called Washington's new package of military aid for Ukraine "the height of hypocrisy."
"The said delivery to the bankrupt [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime of HIMARS and air defense systems shells as well as other ammunition worth a quarter of a billion dollars is the height of hypocrisy," the embassy said on Telegram.The embassy recalled recent statements made by US Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney that Washington "is diminishing and devastating the Russian military for a very small amount of money" and "losing no lives in Ukraine." "It is impossible not to connect today's decision by officials with recent statements by one of the former US presidential candidates Mitt Romney. He gave both him and the local hawks away to the hilt ... His words dot the i's and cross the t's. The lives of citizens of other countries do not matter much," the embassy said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States on Tuesday called Washington's new package of military aid for Ukraine "the height of hypocrisy."
"The said delivery to the bankrupt [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime of HIMARS and air defense systems shells as well as other ammunition worth a quarter of a billion dollars is the height of hypocrisy," the embassy said on Telegram.
"All the more so when officials attribute military assistance to 'concern' for the people of Ukraine. In reality, Washington will not give up the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian."
The embassy recalled recent statements made by US Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney that Washington "is diminishing and devastating the Russian military for a very small amount of money" and "losing no lives in Ukraine."
"It is impossible not to connect today's decision by officials with recent statements by one of the former US presidential candidates Mitt Romney. He gave both him and the local hawks away to the hilt ... His words dot the i’s and cross the t’s. The lives of citizens of other countries do not matter much," the embassy said.
Earlier Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced the new $250-million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes TOW anti-tank and Hydra-70 air-to-ground missiles in addition to other missiles and munitions.