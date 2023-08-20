https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/us-struggles-to-restock-its-own-ammo-arsenal-after-aiding-ukraine--report--1112735078.html

US Struggles to Restock Its Own Ammo Arsenal After Aiding Ukraine – Report

Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that providing Kiev with arms will further prolong the Ukraine conflict.

2023-08-20T07:24+0000

With more than two million 155mm shells already sent to Ukraine, the US faces the problem of restocking its arsenal of artillery munitions and building new production lines, an American newspaper has quoted unnamed sources as saying.According to the insiders, the problem is complicated by the fact that the US no longer produces TNT, which is needed to make shells. The Pentagon is now collaborating with its allies and partners to increase TNT supplies, “potentially including from Japan,” according to the sources.National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told the news network that even though the US began ramping up ammunition production last year, munitions would still take “years” to mass produce to acceptable levels.This unfolds amid Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which was launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on June 4, after multiple delays. Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukraine has lost over 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.In the latest development, US veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported earlier this week, citing an American US intelligence official that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has notified Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is unlikely to yield results.The US and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

