Russia's Forces Destroy Four Ukraine Military Vessels Carrying Up to 50 Fighters in Black Sea

Aircraft of Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed four military boats carrying Ukrainian landing groups of up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday.

"On August 30, around 12:00 a.m. Moscow time [21:00 GMT on August 29], a Black Sea Fleet naval aviation aircraft destroyed four fast-moving military boats carrying up servicepeople of landing groups of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces totaling up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.The ministry's latest confirmation came on the heels of another release that detailed forces were able to foil an attempted attack by Ukraine that saw enemy forces use aircraft-type drones."On the night of August 30, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that three drones were shot down over the territory of Russia's Bryansk region and one over the Oryol region.Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz added that there were no casualties in the attempted attack on the region, noting that emergency services were working on site.Additionally, officials also thwarted an attempt against Russian facilities, with a drone being downed over the territory of the Kaluga Region.

