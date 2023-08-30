International
Russia
Russia's Forces Destroy Four Ukraine Military Vessels Carrying Up to 50 Fighters in Black Sea
Aircraft of Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed four military boats carrying Ukrainian landing groups of up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday.
2023-08-30T00:27+0000
2023-08-30T00:31+0000
russia
ukraine
black sea
bryansk region
oryol region
russian defense ministry
black sea fleet
kaluga region
"On August 30, around 12:00 a.m. Moscow time [21:00 GMT on August 29], a Black Sea Fleet naval aviation aircraft destroyed four fast-moving military boats carrying up servicepeople of landing groups of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces totaling up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.The ministry's latest confirmation came on the heels of another release that detailed forces were able to foil an attempted attack by Ukraine that saw enemy forces use aircraft-type drones."On the night of August 30, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that three drones were shot down over the territory of Russia's Bryansk region and one over the Oryol region.Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz added that there were no casualties in the attempted attack on the region, noting that emergency services were working on site.Additionally, officials also thwarted an attempt against Russian facilities, with a drone being downed over the territory of the Kaluga Region.
black sea fleet, russia, ukraine military vessels, thwarted attack, russian defense military,
Russia's Forces Destroy Four Ukraine Military Vessels Carrying Up to 50 Fighters in Black Sea

00:27 GMT 30.08.2023 (Updated: 00:31 GMT 30.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Aircraft of Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed four military boats carrying Ukrainian landing groups of up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday.
"On August 30, around 12:00 a.m. Moscow time [21:00 GMT on August 29], a Black Sea Fleet naval aviation aircraft destroyed four fast-moving military boats carrying up servicepeople of landing groups of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces totaling up to 50 people in the waters of the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry's latest confirmation came on the heels of another release that detailed forces were able to foil an attempted attack by Ukraine that saw enemy forces use aircraft-type drones.
"On the night of August 30, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Defense Ministry Repelling Drone Attack on Airport in Pskov Region - Governor
The ministry added that three drones were shot down over the territory of Russia's Bryansk region and one over the Oryol region.
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz added that there were no casualties in the attempted attack on the region, noting that emergency services were working on site.
Additionally, officials also thwarted an attempt against Russian facilities, with a drone being downed over the territory of the Kaluga Region.
