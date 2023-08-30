International
Trump: Ramaswamy Has 'Talent,' Could Be 'Very Good' Pick for US Vice President
Trump: Ramaswamy Has 'Talent,' Could Be 'Very Good' Pick for US Vice President
Former President Donald Trump said during an interview with US media on Tuesday that billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy shows a lot of promise and could make a good pick for vice president.
“He’s a smart guy, he’s a young guy, he’s got a lot of talent, he’s a very, very, very intelligent person," Trump said, when asked whether he would consider Ramaswamy for his running mate.A breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, Ramaswamy was the only contender at last week's Republican presidential primary debate who said he would not support providing additional funding to Ukraine. Instead, Ramaswamy proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, respect Russia's position on Crimea, and prevent Ukraine from entering NATO. Political analysts have suggested Ramaswamy's showing at the recent debate has made him a credible vice-presidential candidate and a good pick for Trump, who could potentially garner support from minorities and millennials by choosing him as a running mate. Despite his decision to skip the debate, Trump continues to hold expansive leads in every primary survey.
Trump: Ramaswamy Has 'Talent,' Could Be 'Very Good' Pick for US Vice President

01:59 GMT 30.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said during an interview with US media on Tuesday that billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy shows a lot of promise and could make a good pick for vice president.
“He’s a smart guy, he’s a young guy, he’s got a lot of talent, he’s a very, very, very intelligent person," Trump said, when asked whether he would consider Ramaswamy for his running mate.
"He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something, I tell ya, I think he’d be very good."
A breakout candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, Ramaswamy was the only contender at last week's Republican presidential primary debate who said he would not support providing additional funding to Ukraine. Instead, Ramaswamy proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, respect Russia's position on Crimea, and prevent Ukraine from entering NATO.
Political analysts have suggested Ramaswamy's showing at the recent debate has made him a credible vice-presidential candidate and a good pick for Trump, who could potentially garner support from minorities and millennials by choosing him as a running mate.
Despite his decision to skip the debate, Trump continues to hold expansive leads in every primary survey.
