Ukrainian Drone Intercepted, Crashes in Ruzsky District of Moscow Region - Defense Ministry
A Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was intercepted early Wednesday and crashed over the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time (00:30 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and crashed over the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram that "there was an attempted mass drone attack in the [Russian] Central Federal District this night," adding that one drone flying toward Moscow was shot down by air defenses in the Ruzsky district. The mayor said there were no casualties or material damage and added that emergency services were working on site.Some 30 minutes later, the Defense Ministry confirmed that another Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Ryazan region overnight.
Ukrainian Drone Intercepted, Crashes in Ruzsky District of Moscow Region - Defense Ministry

01:47 GMT 30.08.2023
Kremlin view
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian aircraft-type drone was intercepted early Wednesday and crashed over the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time (00:30 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and crashed over the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram that "there was an attempted mass drone attack in the [Russian] Central Federal District this night," adding that one drone flying toward Moscow was shot down by air defenses in the Ruzsky district.
The mayor said there were no casualties or material damage and added that emergency services were working on site.
Some 30 minutes later, the Defense Ministry confirmed that another Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Ryazan region overnight.
