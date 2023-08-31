https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/death-toll-from-fire-in-south-africas-johannesburg-rises-to-73-1113022766.html
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73
The death toll from a fire in a multi-storey building in South Africa's Johannesburg has risen to 73, while 52 others have been injured, spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi said on Thursday.
2023-08-31T14:41+0000
2023-08-31T14:41+0000
2023-08-31T14:51+0000
africa
johannesburg
fire
south africa
vladimir putin
cyril ramaphosa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106671/78/1066717835_0:231:4512:2769_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5b0fee8fa13a5da20e05f250bbee19.jpg
Earlier in the day, Mulaudzi said that at least 63 people had been killed and 43 others injured in the fire that had engulfed a multi-storey building in South Africa's largest city. Mulaudzi told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire had been stopped, adding that it could have been caused by an illegal connection to the building's power grid. He also noted on X that firefighting and rescue teams were working at the scene. Meanwhile, a South African broadcaster reported that the fire had occurred in a five-storey building, in which people were living illegally. Lebogang Maile, a member of the South African Executive Council for Human Settlements, said that all people affected by the fire would receive humanitarian aid and temporary housing. Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stressed that the building was intended for a non-profit organization that helped homeless women but was misused due to "unforeseen circumstances."Putin Expresses Condolences to South African President Over Deadly Fire in JohannesburgRussian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over a massive fire in the country's city of Johannesburg that killed over 70 people and injured 52 others, the Kremlin reported on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/south-african-president-thanks-russia-for-offering-free-grain-supplies-1112236949.html
africa
johannesburg
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106671/78/1066717835_256:0:4256:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_56c5dd48f2120b951574be4689507f69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south africa, johannesburg, fire, fire damage, kabelo gwamanda, cyril ramaphosa, robert mulaudzi, firefighting, fire in johannesburg
south africa, johannesburg, fire, fire damage, kabelo gwamanda, cyril ramaphosa, robert mulaudzi, firefighting, fire in johannesburg
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73
14:41 GMT 31.08.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 31.08.2023)
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire in a multi-storey building in South Africa's Johannesburg has risen to 73, while 52 others have been injured, spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi stated on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Mulaudzi said that at least 63 people had been killed and 43 others injured in the fire that had engulfed a multi-storey building in South Africa's largest city.
"Latest update is 73 fatalities and 52 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation," the official wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Mulaudzi told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire had been stopped, adding that it could have been caused by an illegal connection to the building's power grid. He also noted on X that firefighting and rescue teams were working at the scene. Meanwhile, a South African broadcaster reported that the fire had occurred in a five-storey building, in which people were living illegally.
Lebogang Maile, a member of the South African Executive Council for Human Settlements, said that all people affected by the fire would receive humanitarian aid and temporary housing.
"As the province's government, we will work with the city to provide social assistance. We have selected three buildings that will house survivors. We have agreed that we will not take individuals' nationality into consideration while resolving this issue. Humanitarian assistance will be provided for all survivors," Maile stated.
Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stressed that the building was intended for a non-profit organization that helped homeless women but was misused due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Putin Expresses Condolences to South African President Over Deadly Fire in Johannesburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over a massive fire in the country's city of Johannesburg that killed over 70 people and injured 52 others, the Kremlin reported on Thursday.
"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire in the city of Johannesburg. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those who died in the fire, and also to wish a speedy recovery for all those injured," Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying in a message.