International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/death-toll-from-fire-in-south-africas-johannesburg-rises-to-73-1113022766.html
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73
The death toll from a fire in a multi-storey building in South Africa's Johannesburg has risen to 73, while 52 others have been injured, spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi said on Thursday.
2023-08-31T14:41+0000
2023-08-31T14:51+0000
africa
johannesburg
fire
south africa
vladimir putin
cyril ramaphosa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106671/78/1066717835_0:231:4512:2769_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5b0fee8fa13a5da20e05f250bbee19.jpg
Earlier in the day, Mulaudzi said that at least 63 people had been killed and 43 others injured in the fire that had engulfed a multi-storey building in South Africa's largest city. Mulaudzi told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire had been stopped, adding that it could have been caused by an illegal connection to the building's power grid. He also noted on X that firefighting and rescue teams were working at the scene. Meanwhile, a South African broadcaster reported that the fire had occurred in a five-storey building, in which people were living illegally. Lebogang Maile, a member of the South African Executive Council for Human Settlements, said that all people affected by the fire would receive humanitarian aid and temporary housing. Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stressed that the building was intended for a non-profit organization that helped homeless women but was misused due to "unforeseen circumstances."Putin Expresses Condolences to South African President Over Deadly Fire in JohannesburgRussian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over a massive fire in the country's city of Johannesburg that killed over 70 people and injured 52 others, the Kremlin reported on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/south-african-president-thanks-russia-for-offering-free-grain-supplies-1112236949.html
africa
johannesburg
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106671/78/1066717835_256:0:4256:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_56c5dd48f2120b951574be4689507f69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, johannesburg, fire, fire damage, kabelo gwamanda, cyril ramaphosa, robert mulaudzi, firefighting, fire in johannesburg
south africa, johannesburg, fire, fire damage, kabelo gwamanda, cyril ramaphosa, robert mulaudzi, firefighting, fire in johannesburg

Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73

14:41 GMT 31.08.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 31.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
© Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - The death toll from a fire in a multi-storey building in South Africa's Johannesburg has risen to 73, while 52 others have been injured, spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi stated on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Mulaudzi said that at least 63 people had been killed and 43 others injured in the fire that had engulfed a multi-storey building in South Africa's largest city.

"Latest update is 73 fatalities and 52 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation," the official wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mulaudzi told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire had been stopped, adding that it could have been caused by an illegal connection to the building's power grid. He also noted on X that firefighting and rescue teams were working at the scene. Meanwhile, a South African broadcaster reported that the fire had occurred in a five-storey building, in which people were living illegally.
Lebogang Maile, a member of the South African Executive Council for Human Settlements, said that all people affected by the fire would receive humanitarian aid and temporary housing.

"As the province's government, we will work with the city to provide social assistance. We have selected three buildings that will house survivors. We have agreed that we will not take individuals' nationality into consideration while resolving this issue. Humanitarian assistance will be provided for all survivors," Maile stated.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stressed that the building was intended for a non-profit organization that helped homeless women but was misused due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Putin Expresses Condolences to South African President Over Deadly Fire in Johannesburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over a massive fire in the country's city of Johannesburg that killed over 70 people and injured 52 others, the Kremlin reported on Thursday.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire in the city of Johannesburg. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those who died in the fire, and also to wish a speedy recovery for all those injured," Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying in a message.

A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
World
South African President Thanks Russia for Offering Free Grain Supplies
29 July, 05:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала