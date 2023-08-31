https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/death-toll-from-fire-in-south-africas-johannesburg-rises-to-73-1113022766.html

Putin Expresses Condolences Over Fire in Johannesburg That Killed 73

The death toll from a fire in a multi-storey building in South Africa's Johannesburg has risen to 73, while 52 others have been injured, spokesman for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Mulaudzi said that at least 63 people had been killed and 43 others injured in the fire that had engulfed a multi-storey building in South Africa's largest city. Mulaudzi told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire had been stopped, adding that it could have been caused by an illegal connection to the building's power grid. He also noted on X that firefighting and rescue teams were working at the scene. Meanwhile, a South African broadcaster reported that the fire had occurred in a five-storey building, in which people were living illegally. Lebogang Maile, a member of the South African Executive Council for Human Settlements, said that all people affected by the fire would receive humanitarian aid and temporary housing. Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stressed that the building was intended for a non-profit organization that helped homeless women but was misused due to "unforeseen circumstances."Putin Expresses Condolences to South African President Over Deadly Fire in JohannesburgRussian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over a massive fire in the country's city of Johannesburg that killed over 70 people and injured 52 others, the Kremlin reported on Thursday.

