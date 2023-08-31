International
EU Must Rethink Africa Policy After Military Takeovers in Niger, Gabon - Borrell
EU Must Rethink Africa Policy After Military Takeovers in Niger, Gabon - Borrell
The European Union must review its policy towards the Sahel region and the Gulf of Guinea following twin military takeovers in Niger and Gabon, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We must find a way to review our Sahel policy in the light of current developments, as well as our policy towards Gabon, which is also in the midst of a coup since yesterday," Borrell told reporters after the EU informal ministerial meeting on foreign affairs in Spain's Toledo. However, the EU assesses the situations in Niger and Gabon differently, despite the fact that military takeovers took place in both countries, he added. "I would like to point out the difference between the situations in Niger and Gabon. In Niger, [ousted President Mohamed] Bazoum was the only democratically elected president in the entire Sahel region, while as for the elections in Gabon, we have doubts about their democratic nature. We should not treat both situations equally," Borrell said. The EU supports a political dialogue with Gabon and the restoration of a "real, and not a dummy democratic government," the foreign policy chief added. The military took control of Niger on July 26 after Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. Subsequently, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened invasion if the leadership do not reinstate Bazoum.By early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum. On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the block's general staff chiefs had agreed on the date for invading Niger but would not make it public.
23:26 GMT 31.08.2023
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union must review its policy towards the Sahel region and the Gulf of Guinea following twin military takeovers in Niger and Gabon, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We must find a way to review our Sahel policy in the light of current developments, as well as our policy towards Gabon, which is also in the midst of a coup since yesterday," Borrell told reporters after the EU informal ministerial meeting on foreign affairs in Spain's Toledo.
However, the EU assesses the situations in Niger and Gabon differently, despite the fact that military takeovers took place in both countries, he added.
"I would like to point out the difference between the situations in Niger and Gabon. In Niger, [ousted President Mohamed] Bazoum was the only democratically elected president in the entire Sahel region, while as for the elections in Gabon, we have doubts about their democratic nature. We should not treat both situations equally," Borrell said.
The EU supports a political dialogue with Gabon and the restoration of a "real, and not a dummy democratic government," the foreign policy chief added.
Africa
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones
31 August, 21:42 GMT
Africa
Niger Leadership Reportedly Suspends UN, NGO Work in Military Zones
31 August, 21:42 GMT
The military took control of Niger on July 26 after Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani. Subsequently, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened invasion if the leadership do not reinstate Bazoum.
By early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum. On August 18, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said the block's general staff chiefs had agreed on the date for invading Niger but would not make it public.

Earlier this week, another military takeover unfolded in Gabon. On Wednesday, Bongo Ondimba was reelected as the country's head for a third term after securing 64.2% of the vote. The Gabonese military then delivered a televised address, declaring the election results canceled and all institutions dissolved.

Ondimba has since been placed under house arrest, while his son has been detained, media reported. Later Wednesday, the rebels said they unanimously appointed Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as Gabon's interim president.

