https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/kakhovka-hydroelectric-power-plant-will-be-rebuilt---kherson-region-acting-governor-saldo-1113005811.html

Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo

Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo

Russia will rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP), partially destroyed by Ukraine in June, work is already under way on the design, Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of Russia's Kherson Region, told Sputnik.

2023-08-31T03:48+0000

2023-08-31T03:48+0000

2023-08-31T03:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

marat khusnullin

sergei shoigu

kherson

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg

"I think that no matter how much money is required [to rebuild the KHPP], this is an economically expedient project and it will pay off," Saldo said.Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the KHPP needed to be restored as the water supply of Crimea, as well as Russia's Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, depends on it. Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/mad-max-reality-kievs-blast-of-kakhovka-dam-has-new-hidden-nuclear-risks-1111115298.html

kherson

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, russia, ukraine, vladimir saldo, acting governor of russia's kherson region