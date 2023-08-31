https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/kakhovka-hydroelectric-power-plant-will-be-rebuilt---kherson-region-acting-governor-saldo-1113005811.html
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo
Russia will rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP), partially destroyed by Ukraine in June, work is already under way on the design, Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of Russia's Kherson Region, told Sputnik.
2023-08-31T03:48+0000
2023-08-31T03:48+0000
2023-08-31T03:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
attack on novaya kakhovka dam
marat khusnullin
sergei shoigu
kherson
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg
"I think that no matter how much money is required [to rebuild the KHPP], this is an economically expedient project and it will pay off," Saldo said.Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the KHPP needed to be restored as the water supply of Crimea, as well as Russia's Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, depends on it. Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/mad-max-reality-kievs-blast-of-kakhovka-dam-has-new-hidden-nuclear-risks-1111115298.html
kherson
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecd30dec885f83aee4095d14357be6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, russia, ukraine, vladimir saldo, acting governor of russia's kherson region
kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, russia, ukraine, vladimir saldo, acting governor of russia's kherson region
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP), which was partially destroyed by Ukraine in June, and work is already under way on the design, Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of Russia's Kherson Region, told Sputnik.
"I think that no matter how much money is required [to rebuild the KHPP], this is an economically expedient project and it will pay off," Saldo said.
"So it is not a matter of funds, but of desire and expediency. There are such intentions, and plans are already being designed."
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the KHPP needed to be restored as the water supply of Crimea, as well as Russia's Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, depends on it.
Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.