Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo
Russia will rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP), partially destroyed by Ukraine in June, work is already under way on the design, Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of Russia's Kherson Region, told Sputnik.
"I think that no matter how much money is required [to rebuild the KHPP], this is an economically expedient project and it will pay off," Saldo said.Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the KHPP needed to be restored as the water supply of Crimea, as well as Russia's Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, depends on it. Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.
kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, russia, ukraine, vladimir saldo, acting governor of russia's kherson region
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Will Be Rebuilt - Kherson Region Acting Governor Saldo

03:48 GMT 31.08.2023
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight.
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will rebuild the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP), which was partially destroyed by Ukraine in June, and work is already under way on the design, Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of Russia's Kherson Region, told Sputnik.
"I think that no matter how much money is required [to rebuild the KHPP], this is an economically expedient project and it will pay off," Saldo said.
"So it is not a matter of funds, but of desire and expediency. There are such intentions, and plans are already being designed."
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the KHPP needed to be restored as the water supply of Crimea, as well as Russia's Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, depends on it.
Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the KHPP as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.
