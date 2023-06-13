https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/mad-max-reality-kievs-blast-of-kakhovka-dam-has-new-hidden-nuclear-risks-1111115298.html

Mad Max Reality: Kiev's Blast of Kakhovka Dam Has New Hidden Nuclear Risks

Mad Max Reality: Kiev's Blast of Kakhovka Dam Has New Hidden Nuclear Risks

The Kakhovka dam damage is fraught with nuclear risks which have so far remained neglected both by the Kiev regime and the West, Dr. Christopher Busby, physical chemist and scientific secretary of the European Committee on Radiation Risk, told Sputnik.

The Kiev regime attacked and damaged the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on June 6, leading to the destruction of its upper part and the uncontrollable release of a huge amount of water down the Dnepr River. However, the sabotage has posed risks upstream, too, given that water from the Kakhovka reservoir is used to cool the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (NPP) six reactors and spent fuel storage. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi has recently warned that the dam's water levels are reportedly continuing to fall in the reservoir, causing a possible difference of about two meters. Per Grossi, the height of the water is crucial for the continued operability of the water pumps used for the NPP cooling.However, it is not the only risk related to the region's nuclear facilities, according to Busby. He noted that the partial damage to the Kakhovka dam causes flooding downstream and exposes sediment upstream. The physical chemist warned that apart from all the oils, chemicals, dead animals, sewage, and other dangerous stuff ending up on land when the floodwaters recede, there is a missing and invisible hazard: radiation.But that is not all, per Busby: the river bed of Dnepr could still potentially contain radionuclide elements from the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. These elements remain radioactive for a time period defined by the concept of "half-life" which is the time that it takes for half of the radioactivity to disappear as the radionuclide decays into a different element, giving off radiation in the process, the scientist explained.Busby appears to be deeply concerned about the seemingly lax attitude to the nuclear contamination issue demonstrated by both the Kiev regime and the West. In his previous interviews with Sputnik, Busby raised the alarm over London's decision to arm the Kiev regime with depleted uranium ammunition and a subsequent huge explosion in the Western Ukrainian town of Khmelnitsky in May resulting in nothing short of a radioactive cloud. Per Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the Ukrainian forces secretly stored the UK-provided depleted uranium ammo in the town. In May, the veteran chemical physicist lambasted the Ukrainian authorities over the continuous shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP, conducted by the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions on a regular basis since the time the NPP came under Russia's control.The Kiev regime's nuclear adventurism does not end here: the Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly warned about a potential Ukrainian false flag operation involving a "dirty bomb," i.e. an explosive device loaded with radioactive materials. The Western mainstream press has been routinely downplaying or neglecting the issue, as well as Kiev's apparent prowess to create atomic weapons and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remark about dropping the non-nuclear status made at the Munich Security Conference on February 19, 2022. On top of that, the Ukrainian press has openly discussed Kiev's options to create nuclear arms in five-seven years, or even in the matter of months in case the nation acquires a reactor for the production of weapons-grade plutonium. Per Busby, those who are flirting with the idea of non-peaceful use of nuclear energy in Ukraine are playing with fire.

