https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/moscow-airports-say-flight-restrictions-lifted-after-drone-attacks-1113014153.html
Moscow Airports Say Flight Restrictions Lifted After Drone Attacks
Moscow Airports Say Flight Restrictions Lifted After Drone Attacks
Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports told Sputnik they are operating normally and have lifted all restrictions that were imposed on Thursday morning due to drone attacks which resulted in over 150 flights delayed or canceled.
"According to the decision of the State Air Traffic Management Corporation, in order to ensure additional flight safety measures, temporary restrictions were introduced at Moscow Domodedovo Airport on the reception and departure of aircraft from 05:21 to 09:00 [from 02:21 to 06:00 GMT]. Currently, Domodedovo Airport is operating normally," the airport said. Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport were also lifted at 9:02 a.m. local time, the airport authorities told Sputnik, adding that it was operating normally. As of 06:58 GMT, over 150 flights were delayed or canceled at four Moscow airports amid the drone attacks across Russia. Around five of them were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport, 49 more were delayed and three canceled at Vnukovo. Two flights were canceled at Zhukovsky Airport, while 81 flights were delayed and 11 canceled at Domodedovo. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region. Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of Russia.
09:55 GMT 31.08.2023 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 31.08.2023)
Airbus A-319 at Domodedovo airport
Airbus A-319 at Domodedovo airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports told Sputnik they are operating normally and have lifted all restrictions that were imposed on Thursday morning due to drone attacks which resulted in over 150 flights delayed or canceled.
"According to the decision of the State Air Traffic Management Corporation, in order to ensure additional flight safety measures, temporary restrictions were introduced at Moscow Domodedovo Airport on the reception and departure of aircraft from 05:21 to 09:00 [from 02:21 to 06:00 GMT]. Currently, Domodedovo Airport is operating normally," the airport said.
Restrictions at Vnukovo Airport were also lifted at 9:02 a.m. local time, the airport authorities told Sputnik, adding that it was operating normally.
As of 06:58 GMT, over 150 flights were delayed or canceled at four Moscow airports amid the drone attacks across Russia. Around five of them were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport, 49 more were delayed and three canceled at Vnukovo. Two flights were canceled at Zhukovsky Airport, while 81 flights were delayed and 11 canceled at Domodedovo.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Voskresensky District in the Moscow Region. Drone attacks were also reported in other parts of Russia.
