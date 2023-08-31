https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russias-fsb-says-ukrainian-sabotage-group-defeated-in-bryansk-region-1113010944.html

Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Sabotage Group Defeated in Bryansk Region

A sabotage group including employees of Ukraine's Security Service, Main Intelligence Directorate and Special Operations Forces was defeated in Russia's Bryansk Region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"On August 30, the FSB, in cooperation with the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stopped the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group in Russia [in the Bryansk Region], consisting of personnel from the Security Service of Ukraine, military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Special Operations Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The saboteurs entered Russia with the aim of staging "a series of high-profile terrorist attacks on military and energy infrastructure facilities," the statement read, adding that during the operation, two saboteurs were eliminated and five other were detained. Thee of those detained were injured.Ukrainian saboteurs were equipped with US-made automatic rifles with silencers, night-vision devices, explosives and grenades. Authorities are currently opening a criminal case.

