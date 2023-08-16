https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/four-ukrainian-saboteurs-killed-as-trying-to-cross-into-russias-bryansk-region---fsb-1112642367.html

Four Ukrainian Saboteurs Killed as Trying to Cross Into Russia's Bryansk Region - FSB

Four Ukrainian Saboteurs Killed as Trying to Cross Into Russia's Bryansk Region - FSB

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to cross into the Bryansk Region, adding that four saboteurs were killed during the operation.

2023-08-16T12:23+0000

2023-08-16T12:23+0000

2023-08-16T13:12+0000

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

russia

bryansk

russian defense ministry

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg

"Russia's FSB and ... forces of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region prevented an attempt to penetrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Four saboteurs were destroyed," the FSB said in a statement. These saboteurs could be preparing provocations, the statement said, adding that they had FPV drones with stickers saying "Property of the FSB of Russia" with symbols of Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/fsb-detains-lpr-resident-suspected-of-espionage-in-favor-of-ukraine-1111652871.html

russia

bryansk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian saboteurs, russia's bryansk region, russian federal security service