Four Ukrainian Saboteurs Killed as Trying to Cross Into Russia's Bryansk Region - FSB

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to cross into the Bryansk Region, adding that four saboteurs were killed during the operation.
"Russia's FSB and ... forces of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region prevented an attempt to penetrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Four saboteurs were destroyed," the FSB said in a statement. These saboteurs could be preparing provocations, the statement said, adding that they had FPV drones with stickers saying "Property of the FSB of Russia" with symbols of Russia.
12:23 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 16.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to cross into the Bryansk Region, adding that four saboteurs were killed during the operation.
"Russia's FSB and ... forces of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Starodubsky district of the Bryansk region prevented an attempt to penetrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Four saboteurs were destroyed," the FSB said in a statement.
These saboteurs could be preparing provocations, the statement said, adding that they had FPV drones with stickers saying "Property of the FSB of Russia" with symbols of Russia.
