https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/ukraine-attempts-false-flag-op-during-iaea-inspector-rotation-at-zaporozhye-power-plant-1113026826.html

Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant

Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to stage a false flag op during the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at... 31.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-31T17:15+0000

2023-08-31T17:15+0000

2023-08-31T17:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

dnieper

sergei shoigu

russian armed forces

zaporozhye npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113025310_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58c42903fd91c6ad33af74c0b7b7076d.jpg

"During the crossing, the Ukrainian side tried to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the guarantor of rotational security, by placing devices simulating explosive ordnance along the inspectors' route," the ministry said.According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces ensured the safe conduct of the latest rotation of observers for the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. To this end, a ceasefire regime was declared within a one-kilometer radius of the designated transfer point for the observers, near the demolished bridge in the town of Vasilievka. This ceasefire was strictly observed by Russian military personnel.Officials emphasized that despite the provocations carried out by Ukrainian forces, "Russian military personnel successfully ensured the safe transition of the mission observers and their transportation to the station."The IAEA mission consists of five inspectors stationed at the facility to observe and assess the safety conditions at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. These experts have been present at the plant since September 1, 2022, following the initial visit of the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe in terms of units and installed capacity, with six units of one gigawatt each. The plant was transferred to Russian ownership in October 2022.Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to attack Energodar and the surrounding areas. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated that the Kiev regime is trying to create the illusion of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to shell the facility. In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly called for the establishment of a security zone around the plant.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/kievs-counteroffensive-creates-additional-safety-concerns-at-zaporozhye-npp---grossi-1111562370.html

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

dnieper

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The rotation of observers of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP 31.08.2023 The rotation of observers of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP 31.08.2023 2023-08-31T17:15+0000 true PT1M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye power plant, ukraine's false flag op at zaporozhye npp, rotation at zaporozhye npp, grossi at zaporozhye npp