Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
"During the crossing, the Ukrainian side tried to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the guarantor of rotational security, by placing devices simulating explosive ordnance along the inspectors' route," the ministry said.According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces ensured the safe conduct of the latest rotation of observers for the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. To this end, a ceasefire regime was declared within a one-kilometer radius of the designated transfer point for the observers, near the demolished bridge in the town of Vasilievka. This ceasefire was strictly observed by Russian military personnel.Officials emphasized that despite the provocations carried out by Ukrainian forces, "Russian military personnel successfully ensured the safe transition of the mission observers and their transportation to the station."The IAEA mission consists of five inspectors stationed at the facility to observe and assess the safety conditions at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. These experts have been present at the plant since September 1, 2022, following the initial visit of the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe in terms of units and installed capacity, with six units of one gigawatt each. The plant was transferred to Russian ownership in October 2022.Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to attack Energodar and the surrounding areas. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated that the Kiev regime is trying to create the illusion of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to shell the facility. In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly called for the establishment of a security zone around the plant.
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
dnieper
Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to stage a false flag op during the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.
"During the crossing, the Ukrainian side tried to discredit the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the guarantor of rotational security, by placing devices simulating explosive ordnance along the inspectors' route," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces ensured the safe conduct of the latest rotation of observers for the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. To this end, a ceasefire regime was declared within a one-kilometer radius of the designated transfer point for the observers, near the demolished bridge in the town of Vasilievka. This ceasefire was strictly observed by Russian military personnel.
Officials emphasized that despite the provocations carried out by Ukrainian forces, "Russian military personnel successfully ensured the safe transition of the mission observers and their transportation to the station."
The IAEA mission consists of five inspectors stationed at the facility to observe and assess the safety conditions at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. These experts have been present at the plant since September 1, 2022, following the initial visit of the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe in terms of units and installed capacity, with six units of one gigawatt each. The plant was transferred to Russian ownership in October 2022.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to attack Energodar and the surrounding areas. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has stated that the Kiev regime is trying to create the illusion of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to shell the facility. In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly called for the establishment of a security zone around the plant.