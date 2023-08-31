International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Destroyed During Attempt to Break Through Defense Lines
Ukrainian Troops Destroyed During Attempt to Break Through Defense Lines
Two Ukrainian assault groups that attempted to break through Russian defense lines on the outskirts of the Verbovoe village have been destroyed, Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112816401_0:197:3076:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_1e18224e86d3d2fb1abc66b56da8c9d2.jpg
“During last night alone, two enemy assault groups were completely destroyed, when they attempted to break through the line of our defense on the outskirts of Verbovoe. Two hours later, the enemy tried again and was also destroyed,” the official wrote on his Telegram channel.Ukraine launched its long-announced counteroffensive in June and promised that it will lead to a major turn on the battlefield.However, Ukrainian troops ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields.According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, as of August 4, Kiev lost over 43000 militants and over 1800 tanks, including 25 German Leopard tanks, once considered a weapon that can turn the tide.
Ukrainian Troops Destroyed During Attempt to Break Through Defense Lines

08:31 GMT 31.08.2023
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian assault groups that attempted to break through Russian defense lines on the outskirts of the Verbovoe village have been destroyed, Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.
“During last night alone, two enemy assault groups were completely destroyed, when they attempted to break through the line of our defense on the outskirts of Verbovoe. Two hours later, the enemy tried again and was also destroyed,” the official wrote on his Telegram channel.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scott Ritter: Ukraine's Fate Sealed Long Before Failing Counteroffensive
30 August, 13:17 GMT
30 August, 13:17 GMT
Ukraine launched its long-announced counteroffensive in June and promised that it will lead to a major turn on the battlefield.
However, Ukrainian troops ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields.
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, as of August 4, Kiev lost over 43000 militants and over 1800 tanks, including 25 German Leopard tanks, once considered a weapon that can turn the tide.
