Ukrainian Troops Destroyed During Attempt to Break Through Defense Lines
Two Ukrainian assault groups that attempted to break through Russian defense lines on the outskirts of the Verbovoe village have been destroyed, Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.
“During last night alone, two enemy assault groups were completely destroyed, when they attempted to break through the line of our defense on the outskirts of Verbovoe. Two hours later, the enemy tried again and was also destroyed,” the official wrote on his Telegram channel.Ukraine launched its long-announced counteroffensive in June and promised that it will lead to a major turn on the battlefield.However, Ukrainian troops ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields.According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, as of August 4, Kiev lost over 43000 militants and over 1800 tanks, including 25 German Leopard tanks, once considered a weapon that can turn the tide.
“During last night alone, two enemy assault groups were completely destroyed, when they attempted to break through the line of our defense on the outskirts of Verbovoe. Two hours later, the enemy tried again and was also destroyed,” the official wrote on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine launched its long-announced counteroffensive in June and promised that it will lead to a major turn on the battlefield.
However, Ukrainian troops ran into stalwart Russian defenses and minefields.
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, as of August 4, Kiev lost over 43000 militants
and over 1800 tanks, including 25 German Leopard tanks, once considered a weapon that can turn the tide.