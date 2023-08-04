https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraine-loses-over-43000-soldiers-since-start-of-counteroffensive---russian-defense-ministry-1112387858.html

Ukraine Loses Over 43,000 Soldiers Since Start of Counteroffensive - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Loses Over 43,000 Soldiers Since Start of Counteroffensive - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June. Ukrainian President Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired." The Russian... 04.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-04T11:31+0000

2023-08-04T11:31+0000

2023-08-04T11:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1112387858.jpg?1691150000

Since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukraine has lost over 43,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine has lost over 4,900 units of different military equipment since start of its offensive, according to the ministry.Moreover, Kiev has lost 76 US M777 artillery systems and 84 self-propelled gun mounts supplied by the Western countries during the two months of the counteroffensive, the ministry added.At the same time, Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Liman, the Russian defense ministry stated.Russian forces repelled 8 Ukrainian attacks conducted a counterattack and took more advantageous positions near Donetsk direction, the ministry said. The Kiev regime has lost over 1,800 tanks and armored combat vehicles on the frontline, including 25 Leopards during its counteroffensive, the ministry stressed.The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman direction. According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 130 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 70 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/judge-andrew-napolitano-biden-doesnt-have-coherent-strategy-in-ukraine-1112373103.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia