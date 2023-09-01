https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/authorities-of-spains-tenerife-estimate-damage-from-fires-amount-to-87-million-1113033926.html

Authorities of Spain's Tenerife Estimate Damage From Fires Amount to $87 Million

Authorities of Spain's Tenerife Estimate Damage From Fires Amount to $87 Million

The authorities of the Spanish island of Tenerife have estimated the damage caused by the worst fire in the last 40 years at 80.4 million euros ($87 million), Spanish media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

2023-09-01T01:54+0000

2023-09-01T01:54+0000

2023-09-01T01:52+0000

world

europe

tenerife

spain

wildfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113033769_0:120:3214:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_de3268cf097cd23c475b6c9d2d77a8aa.jpg

The sum reportedly reflects only the impact on agriculture and the reconstruction of roads, hydraulic infrastructure, Teide National Park and protected natural areas of the island. To date, the fire affected 33 registered properties and 20 buildings in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 111 properties and 33 buildings in the municipality of Tacoronte, 12 properties and six buildings in the municipality of El Rosario, 43 properties and 11 buildings in Guimar and 165 properties and 176 buildings in La Orotava - the municipality most affected by the fire.Local authorities said last week that a total of 12,000 people have been evacuated since August 15, and over 8,000 of them have already returned to their homes. The regional authorities said that the area affected by the fire amounted to 14,751 hectares (57 square miles).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/over-31000-acres-affected-by-wildfire-on-spains-tenerife-1112747753.html

tenerife

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spain, tenerife, wildfire damages,