Authorities of Spain's Tenerife Estimate Damage From Fires Amount to $87 Million
© AFP 2023 / DESIREE MARTINA Canadair aircraft flies over the area of Pico Cho Marcial in Arafo to drop water over a huge wildfire raging through forested areas that surround the Mount Teide volcano natural park, on the Canary island of Tenerife, on August 20, 2023. Firefighters made gains in their battle against a vast wildfire on Tenerife today after better-than-expected overnight weather helped them keep the blaze from destroying homes on the Spanish holiday island. The huge fire broke out late on August 15, 2023 in a mountainous northeastern area, quickly morphing into the Canary Islands' biggest-ever. So far the blaze, which has a perimeter of 84 kilometres (52 miles), has burned through 11,600 hectares (28,700 acres), or just over 6% of Tenerife island, forcing more than 12,000 people to flee their homes.
© AFP 2023 / DESIREE MARTIN
MADRID (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Spanish island of Tenerife have estimated the damage caused by the worst fire in the last 40 years at 80.4 million euros ($87 million), Spanish media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
The sum reportedly reflects only the impact on agriculture and the reconstruction of roads, hydraulic infrastructure, Teide National Park and protected natural areas of the island.
To date, the fire affected 33 registered properties and 20 buildings in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 111 properties and 33 buildings in the municipality of Tacoronte, 12 properties and six buildings in the municipality of El Rosario, 43 properties and 11 buildings in Guimar and 165 properties and 176 buildings in La Orotava - the municipality most affected by the fire.
Local authorities said last week that a total of 12,000 people have been evacuated since August 15, and over 8,000 of them have already returned to their homes. The regional authorities said that the area affected by the fire amounted to 14,751 hectares (57 square miles).
21 August, 05:09 GMT