Over 31,000 Acres Affected by Wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

A forest fire raging on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, Tenerife, has spread to 12,813 hectares (31,661 acres), the government of the Canary Islands said on Sunday.

"The area affected by the fire is currently 12,813 hectares in 11 municipalities … the perimeter is 90 kilometers [55 miles]," the government said, adding that about 379 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire. Earlier on Sunday, the government noted that 12,279 people had been evacuated due to the fire. At the same time, the Emergency and Security Coordination Center of the Canary Islands said on Saturday that the number of evacuees could exceed 26,000. Earlier this week, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo called the blaze the most complex the region has experienced in 40 years.

