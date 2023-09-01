https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/inflation-is-hurting-americans-former-proud-boys-leader-sentenced-1113032414.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Proud Boys Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years for Jan 6th, and Elon Musk's X begins collecting biometric data.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Revenue Act of 1913, Trump had a Successful Economic Administration, and Mathematics is Racist NowJim Hoft - Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Proud Boy Leader Gets 17 Years in Prison, The Biden Regime are Prosecuting Their Political Opponents, and Enrique Tarrio Awaits Sentencing KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst | The West Wants to Turn Taiwan into the Next Ukraine, Vietnam is Connecting with China, and The Elite Will Destroy the World before Relinquishing Power Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and Author | Ex-CIA agent found working at Twitter, "Conspiracy Theorist" Triggers the Average American, and Facebook Worked with Multiple Intel Agencies In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Frost about the amount of debt America is facing for the foreseeable future, the modern-day Democrat party is evil, and Donald Trump may be the only sane choice for America in 2024. Mark spoke about over half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck and the Biden administration fails at tackling inflation.Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to seventeen years in prison, FBI entrapment of the Proud Boys, and Enrique Tarrio sentencing delayed. Jim commented on the harsh sentences for the Proud Boys who were at the Jan 6th riot and Enrique Tarrio set for the harshest prison sentence. In the second hour, Rachel spoke with KJ Noh about the erratic behavior of the US, the undermining of the G7 nations, and the US pressure on Vietnam. KJ talked about America believing its own lies about China and the US paints China as a threat. KJ spoke on the sanctions on China and how aggressive these sanctions are. Rachel spoke with Jeremy Kuzmarov about a former CIA agent who hid her employment at Twitter, Facebook has numerous ties to intelligence agencies, and Robert F. Kennedy was correct about his COVID-19 lab leak theory.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

