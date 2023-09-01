https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/internet-quips-no-more-as-biden-seeks-a-lot-more-money-from-congress-1113049763.html

Internet Quips 'No More' as Biden Seeks 'A Lot More Money' From Congress

The Biden administration intends to seek "a lot more money” from Congress for natural disaster relief.

The Biden administration intends to seek "a lot more money” from Congress. On this occasion, it is seeking an additional $4 billion for natural disaster relief as part of its supplemental funding request, which will hike up the total ‘ask’ to $16 billion.The US President was speaking at offices of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, pushing the case for more supplemental funds in response to the Hawaii wildfires and Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida, saying that, "We're going to need a whole hell of a lot more money" to deal with the issues. Biden also hit out at those he dubbed "climate deniers out there," in terms of "whether or not climate change had anything to do with" the disastrous events.Footage from the event was posted online by the Republican National Committee (RNC).Previously, the Biden administration had requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had acknowledged that $12 billion would be “a bridge to get us through the end of the fiscal year.”Coming against the backdrop of the $40 billion in additional spending - with more than half of that earmarked for the Kiev regime - that POTUS revealed he was banking upon Congress to greenlight, the response on social media was swift and sardonic. As polls reveal that a growing number of Americans are loth to continue funding the Ukraine conflagration, with many Republicans sharing these sentiments, commments on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from, "No. Full STOP!," to "All I heard was we need more money for Ukraine."

