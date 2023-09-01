International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/internet-quips-no-more-as-biden-seeks-a-lot-more-money-from-congress-1113049763.html
Internet Quips 'No More' as Biden Seeks 'A Lot More Money' From Congress
Internet Quips 'No More' as Biden Seeks 'A Lot More Money' From Congress
The Biden administration intends to seek "a lot more money” from Congress for natural disaster relief.
2023-09-01T14:51+0000
2023-09-01T14:51+0000
americas
us
federal emergency management agency (fema)
joe biden
fema
hawaii
disaster relief
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113049305_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2357f2488c1686af4c60c81d7355fe.jpg
The Biden administration intends to seek "a lot more money” from Congress. On this occasion, it is seeking an additional $4 billion for natural disaster relief as part of its supplemental funding request, which will hike up the total ‘ask’ to $16 billion.The US President was speaking at offices of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, pushing the case for more supplemental funds in response to the Hawaii wildfires and Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida, saying that, "We're going to need a whole hell of a lot more money" to deal with the issues. Biden also hit out at those he dubbed "climate deniers out there," in terms of "whether or not climate change had anything to do with" the disastrous events.Footage from the event was posted online by the Republican National Committee (RNC).Previously, the Biden administration had requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had acknowledged that $12 billion would be “a bridge to get us through the end of the fiscal year.”Coming against the backdrop of the $40 billion in additional spending - with more than half of that earmarked for the Kiev regime - that POTUS revealed he was banking upon Congress to greenlight, the response on social media was swift and sardonic. As polls reveal that a growing number of Americans are loth to continue funding the Ukraine conflagration, with many Republicans sharing these sentiments, commments on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from, "No. Full STOP!," to "All I heard was we need more money for Ukraine."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/biden-asks-congress-for-13-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-as-opposition-grows-1112520195.html
americas
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113049305_96:0:2825:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4e9b91c465c5b8e756a21ed0788b411d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supplemental funding, natural disaster relief, biden at fema offices, federal emergency management agency, ukraine funding, billions for ukraine
supplemental funding, natural disaster relief, biden at fema offices, federal emergency management agency, ukraine funding, billions for ukraine

Internet Quips 'No More' as Biden Seeks 'A Lot More Money' From Congress

14:51 GMT 01.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden speaks the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2023.
US President Joe Biden speaks the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Weeks earlier, the Biden administration asked Congress for an additional $13 billion in funding to continue propping up Ukraine. Combined with another $2.65 billion in border security funding, $12 billion in disaster relief, and $416 million in combatting the fentanyl crisis, among other domestic woes, the request racked up close to $40 billion.
The Biden administration intends to seek "a lot more money” from Congress. On this occasion, it is seeking an additional $4 billion for natural disaster relief as part of its supplemental funding request, which will hike up the total ‘ask’ to $16 billion.
The US President was speaking at offices of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington, pushing the case for more supplemental funds in response to the Hawaii wildfires and Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida, saying that, "We're going to need a whole hell of a lot more money" to deal with the issues. Biden also hit out at those he dubbed "climate deniers out there," in terms of "whether or not climate change had anything to do with" the disastrous events.
Footage from the event was posted online by the Republican National Committee (RNC).
© Photo : Republican National Committee Research/XScreengrab of X post by Republican National Committee (RNC) Research showing footage of US President Joe Biden speaking at FEMA offices.
Screengrab of X post by Republican National Committee (RNC) Research showing footage of US President Joe Biden speaking at FEMA offices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screengrab of X post by Republican National Committee (RNC) Research showing footage of US President Joe Biden speaking at FEMA offices.
© Photo : Republican National Committee Research/X
Previously, the Biden administration had requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had acknowledged that $12 billion would be “a bridge to get us through the end of the fiscal year.”
Coming against the backdrop of the $40 billion in additional spending - with more than half of that earmarked for the Kiev regime - that POTUS revealed he was banking upon Congress to greenlight, the response on social media was swift and sardonic. As polls reveal that a growing number of Americans are loth to continue funding the Ukraine conflagration, with many Republicans sharing these sentiments, commments on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from, "No. Full STOP!," to "All I heard was we need more money for Ukraine."
© Photo : JanengirlsJane/XScreenshot of X post.
Screenshot of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screenshot of X post.
© Photo : JanengirlsJane/X
© Photo : PirateNonno/XScreenshot of X post.
Screenshot of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screenshot of X post.
© Photo : PirateNonno/X
© Photo : ReginaldLarson/XScreenshot of X post.
Screenshot of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screenshot of X post.
© Photo : ReginaldLarson/X
© Photo : Jules31415/XScreenshot of X post.
Screenshot of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screenshot of X post.
© Photo : Jules31415/X
© Photo : giveu2tictacs/XScreenshot of X post.
Screenshot of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Screenshot of X post.
© Photo : giveu2tictacs/X
A foreign currency dealer in Ampang - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2023
World
Biden Asks Congress for $13 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid as Opposition Grows
10 August, 21:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала