Biden Banking on Congressional Blessing for Billions in Additional Ukraine Funding

President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to greenlight more supplemental funding to aid Ukraine.

President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to greenlight more supplemental funding, meaning billions of dollars will again be sucked into the black sinkhole that is “Ukraine aid.”The emergency request is to total around $25 billion, according to cited sources, including approximately $12 billion for disaster relief and $13 billion for defense funds. It is the latter that will incorporate additional assistance for Ukraine, claimed the report. Budget caps would not apply to these emergency funds, it was specified.Earlier in the week, reports stated that the White House intended to seek congressional approval for upwards of $10 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine, with US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commenting that new aid announcements would be made "later this week." Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh had declined to comment on the reports, though, saying on Tuesday that the US has not yet run out of funding for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority. She added that the US was confident in the military capabilities it had already provided Ukraine forces, such as artillery, air defense, along with training.With such figures already having gone off the charts, an American media report stated earlier this month, offering a detailed breakdown of the funding. According to it, $23.5 billion were for weapons and equipment from Defense Department stocks given by presidential drawdowns. $18 billion were security assistance pledged by the Pentagon to invest in more weapons, along with training, advising, logistics and equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. $1.5 billion were for grants and loans for weapons and equipment for purchase through the Foreign Military Financing program.However, what does the Kiev regime have to show for this? The counteroffensive that it finally started on June 4 after a series of delays is treading water, with both Ukraine's officials and their Western partons acknowledging this.Support Dwindling For Bankrolling Proxy WarThis comes as increasingly more Republican leaders in the House are reluctant to approve more Ukraine aid. After the US debt ceiling deal was finally hammered out in early June and an imminent government default dodged, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he didn't want to pursue an additional spending package above levels set down in the bill signed by President Biden that also curbs federal spending. However, already then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), were cited as saying the bipartisan debt deal wouldn't necessarily stop Congress from passing supplemental funding for Kiev. For the record, the bill signed into law by Biden set $886 billion for defense in the next fiscal year. Accordingly, a supplementary funding request from the White House will set the stage for an anticipated showdown over spending, obfuscating Congress’ ability to avert a government shutdown when funding expires after September 30.Meanwhile, support for ending financial assistance for Ukraine is increasing among US lawmakers and the American people, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik.Sare noted that the recent vote in the Senate on having an inspector general for Ukraine aid also proves that, despite the amendment failing in a 51-48 vote. Increasing numbers of lawmakers would like to know where the money is going, she pointed out. She added that believing that Ukraine is going to win is a "fiction," and the US should stop "living in a fantasy."

