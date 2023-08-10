https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/biden-banking-on-congressional-blessing-for-billions-in-additional-ukraine-funding--1112499900.html
Biden Banking on Congressional Blessing for Billions in Additional Ukraine Funding
Biden Banking on Congressional Blessing for Billions in Additional Ukraine Funding
President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to greenlight more supplemental funding to aid Ukraine.
2023-08-10T10:52+0000
2023-08-10T10:52+0000
2023-08-10T10:58+0000
americas
us
joe biden
ukraine
congress
funding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112499575_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_14509d9fe12da249e1fe1e007fb89547.jpg
President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to greenlight more supplemental funding, meaning billions of dollars will again be sucked into the black sinkhole that is “Ukraine aid.”The emergency request is to total around $25 billion, according to cited sources, including approximately $12 billion for disaster relief and $13 billion for defense funds. It is the latter that will incorporate additional assistance for Ukraine, claimed the report. Budget caps would not apply to these emergency funds, it was specified.Earlier in the week, reports stated that the White House intended to seek congressional approval for upwards of $10 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine, with US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commenting that new aid announcements would be made "later this week." Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh had declined to comment on the reports, though, saying on Tuesday that the US has not yet run out of funding for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority. She added that the US was confident in the military capabilities it had already provided Ukraine forces, such as artillery, air defense, along with training.With such figures already having gone off the charts, an American media report stated earlier this month, offering a detailed breakdown of the funding. According to it, $23.5 billion were for weapons and equipment from Defense Department stocks given by presidential drawdowns. $18 billion were security assistance pledged by the Pentagon to invest in more weapons, along with training, advising, logistics and equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. $1.5 billion were for grants and loans for weapons and equipment for purchase through the Foreign Military Financing program.However, what does the Kiev regime have to show for this? The counteroffensive that it finally started on June 4 after a series of delays is treading water, with both Ukraine's officials and their Western partons acknowledging this.Support Dwindling For Bankrolling Proxy WarThis comes as increasingly more Republican leaders in the House are reluctant to approve more Ukraine aid. After the US debt ceiling deal was finally hammered out in early June and an imminent government default dodged, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he didn't want to pursue an additional spending package above levels set down in the bill signed by President Biden that also curbs federal spending. However, already then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), were cited as saying the bipartisan debt deal wouldn't necessarily stop Congress from passing supplemental funding for Kiev. For the record, the bill signed into law by Biden set $886 billion for defense in the next fiscal year. Accordingly, a supplementary funding request from the White House will set the stage for an anticipated showdown over spending, obfuscating Congress’ ability to avert a government shutdown when funding expires after September 30.Meanwhile, support for ending financial assistance for Ukraine is increasing among US lawmakers and the American people, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik.Sare noted that the recent vote in the Senate on having an inspector general for Ukraine aid also proves that, despite the amendment failing in a 51-48 vote. Increasing numbers of lawmakers would like to know where the money is going, she pointed out. She added that believing that Ukraine is going to win is a "fiction," and the US should stop "living in a fantasy."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-senator-ukraine-cant-win---theyre-a-junior-high-team-playing-a-college-team-1112455927.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/support-for-ending-ukraine-aid-growing-in-us-congress-society---senate-candidate-1112477167.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/new-poll-reveals-majority-of-americans-oppose-more-aid-to-ukraine-1112466361.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112499575_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a65da59320db8f7af55f98697a399b95.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
additional ukraine funding, additional funding for ukraine, defense spending, ukraine's counteroffensive
additional ukraine funding, additional funding for ukraine, defense spending, ukraine's counteroffensive
Biden Banking on Congressional Blessing for Billions in Additional Ukraine Funding
10:52 GMT 10.08.2023 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 10.08.2023)
Washington has been the biggest donor of the Kiev regime, with the total amount funneled to Ukraine since Moscow launched its special operation standing at over $60 billion. However, despite the funding and tons of NATO weaponry, Ukraine's highly touted counteroffensive has been stopped dead in its tracks by Russia’s military.
President Joe Biden reportedly intends to ask Congress to greenlight more supplemental funding, meaning billions of dollars will again be sucked into the black sinkhole that is “Ukraine aid.”
The emergency request is to total around $25 billion, according to cited sources, including approximately $12 billion for disaster relief and $13 billion for defense funds. It is the latter that will incorporate additional assistance for Ukraine
, claimed the report. Budget caps would not apply to these emergency funds, it was specified.
Earlier in the week, reports stated that the White House intended to seek congressional approval for upwards of $10 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine, with US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commenting that new aid announcements would be made "later this week." Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh had declined to comment on the reports, though, saying on Tuesday that the US has not yet run out of funding for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority. She added that the US was confident in the military capabilities it had already provided Ukraine forces, such as artillery, air defense, along with training.
Back in December, Congress passed $45 billion in additional funding to bankroll the regime in Kiev, with the amount intended to last through the entire fiscal year, ending on September 30. In total, the US has sent $66.2 billion in aid to Ukraine, including about $43 billion in military assistance.
With such figures already having gone off the charts, an American media report
stated earlier this month, offering a detailed breakdown of the funding. According to it, $23.5 billion
were for weapons and equipment from Defense Department stocks given by presidential drawdowns. $18 billion
were security assistance pledged by the Pentagon to invest in more weapons, along with training, advising, logistics and equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. $1.5 billion
were for grants and loans for weapons and equipment for purchase through the Foreign Military Financing program.
However, what does the Kiev regime have to show for this? The counteroffensive
that it finally started on June 4 after a series of delays is treading water, with both Ukraine's officials and their Western partons acknowledging this.
As of August 4, Ukraine had lost more than 43,000 soldiers and over 4,900 units of various weaponry, including 26 planes, 9 helicopters, 1,831 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, including 25 German-made Leopard tanks, 7 French-made AMX wheeled tanks, and 21 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), as well as 747 field artillery guns and mortars, since the beginning of Kiev's counteroffensive, per Russia's Ministry of Defense.
Support Dwindling For Bankrolling Proxy War
This comes as increasingly more Republican leaders in the House are reluctant to approve more Ukraine aid. After the US debt ceiling deal
was finally hammered out in early June and an imminent government default dodged, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he didn't want to pursue an additional spending package above levels set down in the bill signed by President Biden that also curbs federal spending.
However, already then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), were cited as saying the bipartisan debt deal wouldn't necessarily stop Congress from passing supplemental funding for Kiev. For the record, the bill signed into law by Biden set $886 billion for defense in the next fiscal year. Accordingly, a supplementary funding request from the White House will set the stage for an anticipated showdown over spending, obfuscating Congress’ ability to avert a government shutdown when funding expires after September 30.
Meanwhile, support for ending financial assistance for Ukraine is increasing among US lawmakers and the American people, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told
Sputnik.
"I have to tell you, it is shifting. I believe the support for ending this funding actually is growing and I would say in the American people, it's the overwhelming majority."
Sare noted that the recent vote in the Senate on having an inspector general for Ukraine aid
also proves that, despite the amendment failing in a 51-48 vote. Increasing numbers of lawmakers would like to know where the money is going, she pointed out. She added that believing that Ukraine is going to win is a "fiction," and the US should stop "living in a fantasy."