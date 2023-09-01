https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/latvias-planned-eviction-of-russians-violates-human-rights---president-of-brics-intl-forum-1113053021.html

Latvia's Planned Eviction of Russians Violates Human Rights - President of BRICS Int'l Forum

Latvia's Planned Eviction of Russians Violates Human Rights - President of BRICS Int'l Forum

The Russian Presidential Human Rights Council has called on the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to take note of the situation regarding the rights of Russians in Latvia, who may be evicted from the country for failing to pass the Latvian language exam.

2023-09-01

2023-09-01T15:40+0000

2023-09-01T15:40+0000

More than 30 prominent figures from around the world, including intellectuals, politicians, and representatives of various fields, have signed an appeal facilitated by the Russian Cooperation Agency (Rossotrudnichestvo), Kirill Vyshinsky, head of the Human Rights Council Commission on International Cooperation and executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the parent company of the Sputnik News Agency, told Sputnik.Starting from September 2023, Russian citizens residing in Latvia who have not passed a Latvian language exam will receive letters from the Latvian Ministry of the Interior (MIA) ordering them to leave the country. Along with losing their residence permits, individuals will also be denied access to many services in Latvia, including the cessation of pension payments.The Russian HRC's appeal, obtained by the agency, is addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, commissioner for the Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, and OSCE high commissioner on national minorities, Kairat Abdrakhmanov."We have adopted this appeal, and with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo we addressed various opinion leaders, famous people, intellectuals, representatives of scientific circles, politicians, leaders of public organizations in various countries," Vyshinsky stressed."We have received more than 30 letters supporting our appeal today. These letters come from various countries, including India, Serbia, Cyprus, Belgium, quite a big list, and many others. Moreover, letters of support continue to arrive from many countries, including Israel, Jordan, Belarus, and so on," Vyshinsky added.In their appeal, Russian human rights advocates note that those most at risk of forced eviction are elderly individuals who have been living in Latvia since the time of the Soviet Union.The authors note that these citizens have lived in Latvia for many years, which demonstrates that their knowledge of the Russian language and the Latvian language skills they possess are sufficient for leading their own lives and daily routines."What appears particularly cynical towards these individuals is the fact that the authorities require them not only to pass an exam, but also to fill in questionnaires about their position on the Russian Federation’s policy in the international arena. In essence, individuals are being asked not only to take language tests, but also to give an account of their political views and to document their condemnation of the actions of the Russian Federation," the appeal says.The Russian Human Rights Council emphasizes that such actions by the Latvian authorities are in flagrant violation of the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of and the European Convention on Human Rights.In August 2022, the Latvian government decided to extend temporary residence permits in Latvia to Russian citizens only in exceptional cases and to grant permanent residence permits to them solely if they pass a state language exam at a level no lower than A2 by September 2023.Earlier, the Latvian Saeima passed a bill to transition the entire education system to the Latvian language within three years, allowing the study of Russian only as a "minority language." Latvia has a population of around 1.8 million people, with approximately 40% being Russian speakers. Latvian is the sole official language in Latvia, while Russian is classified as a foreign language.

