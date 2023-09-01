https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/mitch-mcconnell-freezes-again-russia-vetoes-un-sanctions-on-mali-orban-pushes-for-peace-process-1113032035.html

Mitch McConnell Freezes Again; Russia Vetoes UN Sanctions on Mali; Orban Pushes for Peace Process

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had a momentary lapse during a press conference in Kentucky raising questions about his mental acuity.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. Senator Blumenthal says that the US is getting its money's worth in Ukraine. Mark Sleboda reminds us that this comment is reminiscent of Mitt Romney's recent referral to the Ukrainians as cannon fodder used to poke the Russian bear. Also, the geopolitical shift in the world is leaning in favor of Russia and its allies.Steve Poikonen, host of AM Wakeup and Slow News Day on Rokfin.com joins us to discuss domestic politics. The New York Post claims that President Biden absolutely benefited from Hunter Biden's foreign business. Steve says that Joe Biden is a crook, he is getting caught, and there is no way for the media to hide it anymore. He says that Biden will be removed and replaced with Gavin Newsome.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia joins us to discuss peace in Ukraine. Top Zelensky aids have ruled out peace talks with Russia. Dr. Nicolai Petro says that the Ukrainian side is claiming that reality has to set in in Russia before negotiations can begin as the Russians are making the same claim. The official rhetoric says that the defeat of Russia is the objective but an endless number of military leaks admit that the Ukranians are having problems. Dan Kovalik, writer, Author, lawyer joins us to discuss Haiti. In Haiti, Kenya has chosen imperialist servitude over Pan African solidarity. The Black Alliance for Peace calls their actions a military occupation of Haiti by another name. Dan Kovalik says that Haiti has been under various forms of occupation for many years including UN troops from Brazil which perpetrated rape and extra judicial killings. He says that this is "Black washing" the imperial abuse of Haiti. Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss Africa. Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his son have ruled the West African nation as their private kingdom for 56 years. Dr. Gerald Horne says that the plot in Gabon is still unfolding. The leader of the Gabon coup holds properties in the Washington DC area. The new leader may be genuine or he may be a puppet for the US empire.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University joins us to discuss Asia. The US has ok'd the first ever foreign military financing arms package for Taiwan. Dr. Ken Hammond says that this is a further provocation. The US sends the secretary of commerce to China in the appearance of rapprochement and immediately backtracks with this provocation. The act reeks of desperation and it is part of another money laundering military industrial complex operation. Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss The Middle East. Iran is reporting that it thwarted a Mossad plot to cripple its missile industry. Laith Marouf says that the Israelis are desperate to achieve any kind of win over Iran, that this was a widespread operation, and multiple missile facilities were targeted. It also shows the Iranians' advancement in information technology.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War joins us to discuss politics and policy. Cornel West slams the democratic party as beyond redemption. Dan Lazare says that Bernie Sanders has reversed his position after decades of arguing that the party was incorrigible. He says that the Biden administration is pursuing a reckless imperial foreign policy and the left flank of the party is doing nothing to stop it.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

