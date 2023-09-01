https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/putin-erdogan-to-hold-talks-in-sochi-on-september-4---kremlin-1113040850.html

Putin, Erdogan to Hold Talks in Sochi on September 4 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold negotiations in Sochi on September 4 in the middle of the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Indeed, the negotiations will take place on Monday, they will be held in Sochi. It will be the middle of the day," Peskov told reporters. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as international agenda, during the meeting in Sochi, the Kremlin said.This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the grain deal expired. The last time they met in person was on October 13 last year in Astana. The last telephone conversation between Putin and Erdogan took place on August 2. The last time the Turkish leader visited Russia was just over a year ago. The meeting took place in Sochi on August 5.On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

