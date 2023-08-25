https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/putin-erdogan-to-meet-soon---kremlin-1112880500.html

Putin, Erdogan to Meet Soon - Kremlin

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is an understanding that this meeting will take place soon. But usually we synchronize announcements about such visits with our partner countries, and we will inform you in the near future when exactly and where exactly it will take place. It is already being prepared," Peskov told a briefing.Russian Resident Vladimir Putin not planning on participating in the G20 summit, Peskov said.The Russian president has a very tight schedule and his priority is the special operation in Ukraine, the spokesman explained.

