US to Train Taiwan Under Sovereign State Program Amid Row With China

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the US' controversial decision to fund Taiwan through the sovereign state program.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDesirée K. Robinson - Professor and JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaKJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst and WriterIn the first hour, Fault Lines’ host spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the latest coup in Gabon and how the removal of the newly elected president will affect the country going forward. Elijah also touched on the recent anti-French sentiment among several African nations, including Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.In the second hour, Fault Lines’s show spoke to Desirée K. Robisnon about how Covid-19 impacted student achievement in a negative way in cities like Baltimore with declining test scores in mathematics and English. Later in the second hour, Attorney Steve Gill joined the conversation to discuss congressman Mitch McConnell's recent public appearance and the Hunter Biden saga.In the last hour, Fault Lines discussed the US announcement to train Taiwan under the sovereign state program, which is a controversial move that is expected to anger China. Journalist KJ Noh joins the show to analyze if this move by the Biden administration will gain popularity in Congress and counter the Republican argument that Biden has been weak on China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

