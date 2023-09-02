International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/armenian-defense-ministry-accuses-azerbaijan-of-firing-toward-combat-outposts-near-border-1113082650.html
Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan of Firing Toward Combat Outposts Near Border
The Armenian Defense Ministry accused forces of the Azerbaijani military of firing at Armenian combat posts, an accusation denied by Azerbaijan.
military
azerbaijan
armenian defense ministry
baku
yerevan
"On September 2, between 16:00 p.m. [12:00 GMT] and 16:10 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Norabak," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Azerbaijan later rejected the accusations, saying that the information shared by the Armenian defense ministry is false. On Friday, Yerevan stated that four servicemen had been killed as a result of the fire on the border, with Baku reporting its one soldier injured. The Armenian defense ministry later revised the death toll to three people. Occasional shootouts have been taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several years. The two countries are involved in the decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. The latest serious escalation between the two countries took place in September 2022, with both Baku and Yerevan reporting dozens of its soldiers killed.
azerbaijan
baku
yerevan
23:14 GMT 02.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defense Ministry has accused Azerbaijani forces of firing toward Armenian combat outposts near the settlement of Norabak in the southeastern part of the country close to the border with Azerbaijan.
"On September 2, between 16:00 p.m. [12:00 GMT] and 16:10 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces units fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts nearby Norabak," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Azerbaijan later rejected the accusations, saying that the information shared by the Armenian defense ministry is false.
On Friday, Yerevan stated that four servicemen had been killed as a result of the fire on the border, with Baku reporting its one soldier injured. The Armenian defense ministry later revised the death toll to three people.
Occasional shootouts have been taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several years. The two countries are involved in the decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. The latest serious escalation between the two countries took place in September 2022, with both Baku and Yerevan reporting dozens of its soldiers killed.
