https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/bidens-use-of-aliases-in-emails-is-problem-high-flying-dc-lawyer-says--1113081610.html

Biden’s Use of Aliases in Emails is ‘Problem’, High-Flying DC Lawyer Says

Biden’s Use of Aliases in Emails is ‘Problem’, High-Flying DC Lawyer Says

The chairman of the Republican-controlled House committee investigating the Biden family over an alleged large-scale pay-to-play influence peddling scheme indicated this week that a formal impeachment probe may be “imminent.” The White House has responded by mustering a lawyer-packed ‘war room’ to push back against any investigations.

2023-09-02T18:56+0000

2023-09-02T18:56+0000

2023-09-02T19:03+0000

americas

joe biden

jonathan turley

washington

republicans

congress

hunter

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080418153_0:238:2795:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_9a5fd042cd62474552c92435525b1e1e.jpg

Joe Biden’s use of an array of aliases during his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president to communicate with his son Hunter “could cost him” politically, renowned Washington, DC-based attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley has suggested.In an op-ed commentary on the revelations by the National Archives this week that there were over 5,000 emails potentially linked to Biden pseudonyms, which House Republicans want released ASAP, Turley indicated that the problem isn’t so much his use of aliases, as why the president may have used them.“The problem” with the aliases used by the Bidens “is that there was ‘work’ being discussed on some of these emails, including official foreign travel plans and the hiring of associates of Hunter for high-level positions,” the legal analyst added.“Most importantly, some emails are relevant to the clients of Biden’s son. Biden has previously lied that he knew nothing of those dealings, but these emails could reveal even more about his knowledge and involvement,” Turley stressed.If they were somehow released, the emails could severely undermine the pro-Biden talking point being peddled by some Democrats that Hunter’s pay-to-play scheme was about selling the “illusion” of access to his powerful father, rather than access itself.But foreign clients “obviously” thought that they were “buying more than an illusion for the millions they spent,” Turley argued, pointing to the example of a Ukrainian businessman who characterized Hunter as someone who was “dumber than his dog, but…paid him anyway for access to his father.”The congressional testimony of former Hunter business associate Devon Archer also challenges the ‘illusion’ talking point, Turley added, recalling Archer’s recollections of Burisma executives “calling DC” for assistance while being probed for corruption by a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was subsequently fired after Biden’s personal intervention.The National Archives and Records Administration could easily continue its “review” of the alias-based communications “until after the next election,” Turley indicated. On the other hand, Biden or former President Barack Obama could “easily allow the release of these emails to Congress” if they thought they could help prove the former vice president’s innocence.“The added resistance to the review of the emails only adds to an already strong case for an impeachment inquiry,” i.e. that “there is enough evidence to warrant an investigation into whether the Bidens were selling the illusion or the reality of influence.” Using its impeachment inquiry powers, Congress may be better able to “force” disclosures, and thus find “answers on the alleged corrupt practices,” he added.Representative James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family, said this week that “there’s consensus” among Republicans on an impeachment inquiry, pending House Speaker McCarthy’s approval. “I feel like that is imminent,” Comer said.The White House reacted by hiring a team of two-dozen lawyers, legislative assistants and communications staffers for an “aggressive response” to any potential inquiry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/undercover-biden-1113005576.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ex-ukrainian-prosecutor-sacked-for-sniffing-out-biden-corruption-breaks-silence-1112912983.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/new-national-archives-files-reveal-hunter-biden-helped-plan-state-dinners-during-dads-vp-days-1113004034.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/white-house-musters-war-room-for-gop-led-biden-impeachment-probe-pushback-1113069364.html

americas

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

hunter biden, joe biden, emails, alias, fake name, email, lawyer, law, national archives, pay to play