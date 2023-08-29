https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/rough-country-ukraines-burisma-courted-hunter-biden-for-protection-amid-oligarch-feuds-1112973294.html

'Rough Country': Ukraine's Burisma Courted Hunter Biden for 'Protection' Amid Oligarch Feuds

The story of why Hunter Biden was on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma after the US-backed coup in 2014 shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the dynamics of business in post-Soviet Eastern Europe.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107725/20/1077252025_0:18:2001:1143_1920x0_80_0_0_092a72725c9a803f9b5d9b3e39a83b00.jpg

Recently, Fox News interviewed Viktor Shokin, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general, and asked about the circumstances of his removal from office in 2016."[Poroshenko] understood, and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others,” he continued.The White House subsequently dismissed Shokin's allegations as "lies" and "debunked" falsehoods, criticizing Fox for airing the interview at all.Ironically, US President Joe Biden has confirmed Shokin’s story. At an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in January 2018, Biden boasted about getting Shokin fired by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan to Kiev.Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator and senior writer at RT, told Radio Sputnik on Monday that Ukraine has been wracked by corruption since it became an independent nation in 1991, amid the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), and that Burisma’s recruitment of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, to its board of directors in 2014 was characteristic of the way companies have sought out powerful political “patrons” in such an environment.“Here's a blatant example, like a confession, so to speak, of essentially withholding aid. These were loan guarantees from the IMF, but in practical terms, this was money from the US taxpayers, in exchange for a political move,” Malic said of Joe Biden’s 2018 admission.“And his business partner, Devon Archer, has testified to that effect as well: he literally said ‘they contacted us that they needed some cover.’ I’m not sure he said ‘cover,’ he said something about doing some work in DC to handle the pressure. The exact phrasing doesn't really even matter, it's for the lawyers to deal with. But the issue is that Archer was very forthright, that, you know, the reason Burisma hired Biden is to protect itself from investigations. And Shokin was sniffing around because these guys were owned by a notoriously corrupt oligarch working in a notoriously corrupt country that was even more notoriously corrupt after the coup that the US sponsored in 2014 and put in a new government, thanks to Victoria Nuland, and Biden was invited to ‘midwife’ this thing, in her immortal words. So the notion that there was no corruption and Burisma was clean and that Hunter Biden had nothing to do with anything and he was just a good boy who was on some drugs and got involved with some shady people but knew nothing and did nothing is just ludicrous.”“Back in 2015, when Ukraine signed the second Minsk agreement after failing to crush Donbass by force again, he said that Ukraine should do the same thing as Croatia 20 years prior: arm itself, get instruction from Americans, and then when the time is right and with American blessing, destroy the separatists in a week. He was referring to the biggest act of ethnic cleansing in the Balkans in the 1990s, which was the expulsion of Serbs from Croatia.”“And sure enough, this guy got replaced by another prosecutor who himself got replaced by another prosecutor. And that particular prosecutor's office is essentially being used to go after Zelensky's political opponents now, so I guess it's going to be considered ‘turbo solid’ in Washington,” Malic said.'A Corrupt Oligarchy' Since 1991The journalist explained that due to pro-Western policies that saw Soviet state property “sold off for pennies” in the aftermath of the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine suffered an enormous population loss amid the resulting socioeconomic catastrophe.“You name it - it's collapsed,” Malic quipped.He noted that while in Russia, President Vladimir Putin had reined in the power of the oligarchs, much to the chagrin of the West, “in Ukraine, nobody ever purged the oligarchs. They ruled their regions as sort of feudal kingdoms and they came together in support of this post-coup government, with each looking for their own interests. You had these oligarchs bankrolling the neo-Nazi volunteer battalions - the notorious Azov* and even more notorious Aidar** - which were essentially private militias set up by an oligarch who ended up clashing with Poroshenko and being declared persona non grata and fleeing to Israel, where he had citizenship. You had various oligarchs doing oil and gas deals with various American companies, and Burisma was one of them,” Malic explained."After 2004, from what I was told by people who live there, things took a turn for the worse. For one brief period under a previous government, they had an experiment in flat taxation and corruption actually subsided because there wasn't enough of a gray area for people to manipulate things. And you had a booming software industry and you had all these video games coming out of Ukraine, and it seemed like they were on the upward swing," Malic said."And then in 2004, this coalition of oligarchs comes in and - you know, [Viktor] Yushchenko, [Yulia] Tymoshenko and that crew, and they fell out between themselves over oil and gas, and Tymoshenko herself has been convicted of corruption, although, you know, you never know in Ukrainian courts whether that was legitimate or a political conviction. And that in itself is telling. But that crew just brought the country down into ruin again. And four years later, they get voted out in favor of Yanukovich, the same guy that they forcibly removed in 2014."“It's a divided country regionally, and it to some extent even ethnically and linguistically, and a lot of its politics was basically a tug-of-war between regional oligarchs, and the US would every so often go in and put its foot on the scale in favor of certain ones that were loyal to US policies," he noted.Would-Be Oligarch Buster to Washington Tool“And then he gets laundered through this show and he gets elected on a peace platform and purging the oligarchs. And, you know, within six months when he goes to the front line, to, talk down these militants into obeying his orders, and he starts yelling, ‘I am the president’ - which, if you have to say you're the president, you're not - and they were basically saying [in response]: ‘if you don't do as we tell you, we’ll kill you.’ And there is this miraculous transformation of Volodymyr Zelensky from peacemaker into another tool of the Washington Establishment practically overnight.”“And so the fact that the first thing that Burisma does after the coup, essentially, is call the son of the sitting US vice president, who's in charge of Ukraine policy - I mean, why would they do this? Hunter Biden had literally just been discharged from the Navy for drug use. He had no useful life skills, he had no connections himself aside from his father. There's literally no other explanation than to get political cover and therefore immunize yourself from investigations of corruption. This is what people do in Eastern Europe: they find a powerful patron. If the local oligarch isn't powerful enough, you seek a foreign sponsor, be that the German embassy, the British Embassy or the Americans.”*Aidar battalion is an extremist organization banned in Russia.**Azov battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

2023

