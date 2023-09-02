International
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports
The Japanese government intends to allocate an additional 20 billion yen ($136.8 million) to support fishermen and fisheries after China imposed a ban on imports of Japanese seafood over the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Prior to the start of water release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the government announced measures to support the fishing industry in the event of reputational damage worth 80 billion yen. The new measures will aim to mitigate the damage from the ban, mainly the purchase and storage of scallop, the fishery of which is particularly dependent on exports to China, the news agency reported. In addition, the government will reequip domestic processing plants and instruct the Japan External Trade Organization to find new markets, the report said. On August 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean, despite strong opposition from other countries in the region. The IAEA has said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports

Over 72% of South Koreans Oppose Japan's Fukushima Water Release - Poll
Yesterday, 09:27 GMT
