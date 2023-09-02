https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/japan-to-allocate-extra-137mln-to-fishermen-amid-chinas-seafood-import-ban---reports-1113072198.html
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports
The Japanese government intends to allocate an additional 20 billion yen ($136.8 million) to support fishermen and fisheries after China imposed a ban on imports of Japanese seafood over the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
2023-09-02T09:17+0000
2023-09-02T09:17+0000
2023-09-02T10:12+0000
asia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
china
fukushima
japan
fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103090/25/1030902517_0:334:3776:2458_1920x0_80_0_0_d36354e052bd809515d8e8146912bfe6.jpg
Prior to the start of water release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the government announced measures to support the fishing industry in the event of reputational damage worth 80 billion yen. The new measures will aim to mitigate the damage from the ban, mainly the purchase and storage of scallop, the fishery of which is particularly dependent on exports to China, the news agency reported. In addition, the government will reequip domestic processing plants and instruct the Japan External Trade Organization to find new markets, the report said. On August 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean, despite strong opposition from other countries in the region. The IAEA has said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/over-72-of-south-koreans-oppose-japans-fukushima-water-release---poll-1113040173.html
china
fukushima
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103090/25/1030902517_27:0:3750:2792_1920x0_80_0_0_bb1aefa298b420b0433ed3ddb6ac39cf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china's seafood import ban, japanese seafood, fukushima nuclear power plant
china's seafood import ban, japanese seafood, fukushima nuclear power plant
Japan to Allocate Extra $137Mln to Fishermen Amid China's Seafood Import Ban - Reports
09:17 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 02.09.2023)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government intends to allocate an additional 20 billion yen ($136.8 million) to support fishermen and fisheries after China imposed a ban on imports of Japanese seafood over the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Prior to the start of water release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the government announced measures to support the fishing industry
in the event of reputational damage worth 80 billion yen.
The new measures will aim to mitigate the damage from the ban, mainly the purchase and storage of scallop, the fishery of which is particularly dependent on exports to China, the news agency reported.
In addition, the government will reequip domestic processing plants and instruct the Japan External Trade Organization to find new markets, the report said.
On August 24, Japan began dumping treated wastewater from the Fukushima NPP into the Pacific Ocean, despite strong opposition from other countries in the region. The IAEA has said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.