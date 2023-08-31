International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/indicators-of-fish-caught-in-russia-after-fukushima-water-discharge-within-norm-1113015074.html
Indicators of Fish Caught in Russia After Fukushima Water Discharge Within Norm
Indicators of Fish Caught in Russia After Fukushima Water Discharge Within Norm
The analysis of over 440 batches of fish caught in Russia after the start of water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) in Japan have shown radiological indicators within permitted limits, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Thursday.
"In August, the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'Primorsky Interregional Veterinary Laboratory' subordinated to Rosselkhoznadzor conducted studies of 443 samples of different fishery products obtained in fishing subzones of several Russian regions. There were no positive results [of possible contamination]," the watchdog stated. In August, the Russian interregional laboratory conducted 1,272 tests of fish products including cod, flounder, halibut as well as minced meat, canned food, crab, shellfish and others, and increased control measures after Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima NPP, the statement read. On August 24, Japan started dumping treated waste water from the nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, despite strong opposition from China and other countries in the region. Beijing responded by suspending Japanese seafood imports. Tokyo, for its part, vowed to use tools within the World Trade Organization rules to respond to the ban.
Indicators of Fish Caught in Russia After Fukushima Water Discharge Within Norm

11:14 GMT 31.08.2023
© Photo : Larisa Glushchenko/SibFUScientists from the Siberian Federal University (SibFU), as part of a research team, studied the life features of the salmonid fish of the Salvelinus genus (charr)
Scientists from the Siberian Federal University (SibFU), as part of a research team, studied the life features of the salmonid fish of the Salvelinus genus (charr) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
© Photo : Larisa Glushchenko/SibFU
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The analysis of over 440 batches of fish caught in Russia after the start of water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) in Japan have shown radiological indicators within permitted limits, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said on Thursday.
"In August, the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'Primorsky Interregional Veterinary Laboratory' subordinated to Rosselkhoznadzor conducted studies of 443 samples of different fishery products obtained in fishing subzones of several Russian regions. There were no positive results [of possible contamination]," the watchdog stated.
In August, the Russian interregional laboratory conducted 1,272 tests of fish products including cod, flounder, halibut as well as minced meat, canned food, crab, shellfish and others, and increased control measures after Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima NPP, the statement read.
Russian Watchdog Monitoring Fish Products From Japan, Says No Contaminated Goods Allowed
24 August, 11:42 GMT
Russian Watchdog Monitoring Fish Products From Japan, Says No Contaminated Goods Allowed
24 August, 11:42 GMT
On August 24, Japan started dumping treated waste water from the nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, despite strong opposition from China and other countries in the region. Beijing responded by suspending Japanese seafood imports. Tokyo, for its part, vowed to use tools within the World Trade Organization rules to respond to the ban.
