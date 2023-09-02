https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/kindergarten-hit-as-ukraine-fires-20-mlrs-rockets-at-donetsk-1113073287.html

Kindergarten Hit as Ukraine Fires 20 MLRS Rockets at Donetsk

Five civilians were injured in the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.

Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk at 12.30 (9.30 GMT) on Saturday, firing 20 rockets from MLRS on the city's Petrovsky district, among others, according to the DPR representative office at the JCCC.The representative office added that between 12.35 and 12.40, Ukrainian troops fired six 155mm cluster shells at the Petrovsky district of the city.Ukrainian troops fired 22 cluster bombs with the "NATO" caliber of 155mm on Donetsk in half an hour, the representative office added.According to Alexei Kulemzin, mayor of Donetsk, a kindergarten was hit when Ukrainian troops shelled the Petrovsky district. The Petrovsky district is on the western outskirts of Donetsk, and is the furthest part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kiev, the district has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian forces.Artillery with a 155mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States has supplied Kiev with 155mm-caliber M777 long-range howitzers, and Ukrainian troops are using them to shell cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units, Polish Krab SAU and French CAESAR SAU, which use shells of this caliber, have also been donated to Ukrainian forces.

