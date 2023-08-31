https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russian-forces-repel-11-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-kupyansk-directions-1113015700.html

Russian Forces Repel 11 Ukrainian Attacks In Donetsk, Kupyansk Directions

The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry mentioned that Russian forces have repelled 6Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, Mayorsk and Avdeyevka of the Donetsk direction.Kupyansk DirectionAccording to the ministry, 5 attacks have been repelled in the Kupyansk direction near the settlements of Sergeevka and Novoyegorovka, where Russian soldiers have managed to improve positions at the front lines.Moreover, Russian troops wiped out an ammunition depot of the 66th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Petrovskoye of the Lugansk People's Republic.Furthermore, the Russian military knocked out one of the Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missile systems near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry stated.Kherson DirectionRussian units wiped out up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers and an ammunition depot of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported. South Donetsk DirectionRussian servicemen of the Vostok Battlegroup obliterated Ukrainian forces and equipment accumulations near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the South Donetsk direction, Kiev lost around 100 soldiers, the ministry stated. In addition, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian military's 72nd Mechanized Brigade were destroyed near Ugledar, according to the ministry.Furthermore, the Russian military obliterated a command post of the brigade and a field training camp of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry stated.Zaporozhye DirectionIn the past 24 hours the Russian Armed Forces repelled 5 Ukrainian attacks near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye direction, destroyed up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and 7 units of equipment, including one Czech-made Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) combat vehicle and one American M777 Howitzer, the ministry mentioned. In addition, an ammunition depot of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian troops was wiped out near Orekhovo, the ministry reported.Moreover, Russian air defense systems shot down 2 HIMARS MLRS shells, 2 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 2 HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as 32 drones, including the Tu-141 Strizh, the ministry reported. Krasny Liman DirectionUnits of the Tsentr battlegroup in the Krasny Liman direction repelled 2 attacks of the Ukrainian troops over the day, destroyed up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 units of equipment, the ministry stated.

