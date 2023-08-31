https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russian-forces-repel-11-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-kupyansk-directions-1113015700.html
Russian Forces Repel 11 Ukrainian Attacks In Donetsk, Kupyansk Directions
The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
The ministry mentioned that Russian forces have repelled 6Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, Mayorsk and Avdeyevka
of the Donetsk direction.
"During the day, the enemy’s losses in this direction [Donetsk] amounted to 365 Ukrainian servicemen, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, 32 vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, as well as D-20 and D-30 Howitzers. A field ammunition depot of the 54th mechanized brigade of the AFU was destroyed near the village of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry stated.
Kupyansk Direction
According to the ministry, 5 attacks have been repelled in the Kupyansk direction
near the settlements of Sergeevka and Novoyegorovka, where Russian soldiers have managed to improve positions at the front lines.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, as well as 2D-20 howitzers," the ministry issued.
Moreover, Russian troops wiped out an ammunition depot
of the 66th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Petrovskoye of the Lugansk People's Republic.
Furthermore, the Russian military knocked out one of the Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missile systems
near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry stated.
"The S-200 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry highlighted.
Kherson Direction
Russian units wiped out up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers and an ammunition depot of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kherson direction
over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2vehicles, as well as 2D-30 howitzers were destroyed as a result of fire in the Kherson direction. An ammunition depot of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Mikhaylovka in the Kherson region," the ministry stated.
South Donetsk Direction
Russian servicemen of the Vostok Battlegroup
obliterated Ukrainian forces and equipment accumulations near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the South Donetsk direction, Kiev lost around 100 soldiers, the ministry stated.
"The enemy's losses amounted to about 100 Ukrainian soldiers, 4 vehicles, 2 Msta-B Howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 gun," the ministry reported.
In addition, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian military's 72nd Mechanized Brigade were destroyed near Ugledar
, according to the ministry.
Furthermore, the Russian military obliterated a command post of the brigade and a field training camp of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry stated.
"Near the town of Ugledar and Selidovo of the Donetsk People's Republic, the control point of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops and the field training camp of the Ukrainian forces servicemen were hit," the military ministry said.
Zaporozhye Direction
In the past 24 hours the Russian Armed Forces repelled 5 Ukrainian attacks near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye direction
, destroyed up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and 7 units of equipment, including one Czech-made Vampire Multiple Launch Rocket System
(MLRS) combat vehicle and one American M777 Howitzer, the ministry mentioned.
"Russian troops repelled 5 attacks by the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Kiev regime near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye region using air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems. Up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS and 3 D-30 Howitzers were destroyed," the ministry issued.
In addition, an ammunition depot of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian troops was wiped out near Orekhovo, the ministry reported.
Moreover, Russian air defense systems shot down 2 HIMARS MLRS shells
, 2 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 2 HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as 32 drones, including the Tu-141 Strizh, the ministry reported.
"Air defense systems intercepted 2 HIMARS, multiple rocket launchers, 2JDAM guided aerial bombs and 2US-made HARM anti-radar missiles. In addition, during the day 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) werfe destroyed, including TU-141 Strizh, near the settlements of Kovalevka, Golikovo of the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as in the vicinity of Soledar, Blagodatnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic, in the area of Mirnoye, Novoukrainka, Tokmak of the Zaporozhye region and Obryvka of the Kherson region," the statement read.
Krasny Liman Direction
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup
in the Krasny Liman direction repelled 2 attacks of the Ukrainian troops over the day, destroyed up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 units of equipment, the ministry stated.
"The Tsentr battlegroup, employing aircraft strikes, fire of artillery and heavy flame-throwing systems, repelled 2attacks by assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Krasny Liman direction. The enemy losses amounted to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored combat vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 Howitzers," the ministry said.