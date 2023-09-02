Musk Says Social Platform X to Collect Biometrics Only at User's Consent
© AP Photo / Hannibal HanschkeTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, April 9, 2022, Musk said that the company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service, which costs $3 a month.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect biometrics information of its users only upon the individual's consent, owner Elon Musk has said.
At the end of August, X announced it would soon begin collecting users’ biometrics data, as well as job and education history.
"This is entirely at the discretion of the X user. No use of this ID will be made beyond what is explicitly & clearly approved by the user," Musk said on X late Friday.
Musk bought then-Twitter for an estimated $44 billion last October. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. this April. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."