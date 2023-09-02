International
Musk Says Social Platform X to Collect Biometrics Only at User's Consent
Musk Says Social Platform X to Collect Biometrics Only at User's Consent
Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect biometrics information of its users only upon the individual's consent, owner Elon Musk has said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656948_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_049c40e7614a67f2d53ebd0e964864ab.jpg
At the end of August, X announced it would soon begin collecting users’ biometrics data, as well as job and education history. Musk bought then-Twitter for an estimated $44 billion last October. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. this April. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."
Musk Says Social Platform X to Collect Biometrics Only at User's Consent

13:02 GMT 02.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect biometrics information of its users only upon the individual's consent, owner Elon Musk has said.
At the end of August, X announced it would soon begin collecting users’ biometrics data, as well as job and education history.
"This is entirely at the discretion of the X user. No use of this ID will be made beyond what is explicitly & clearly approved by the user," Musk said on X late Friday.
Musk bought then-Twitter for an estimated $44 billion last October. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. this April. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."
