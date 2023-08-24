https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/musk-to-sue-soros-funded-ngo-over-suppression-of-free-speech-1112841566.html

Musk to Sue Soros-Funded NGO Over 'Suppression' of Free Speech

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk said he intends to sue the Open Society Foundations of renowned financier and philanthropist George Soros to stop its suppression of free speech.

Elon Musk said he intends to sue the Open Society Foundations of renowned George Soros to stop its suppression of free speech.The tweet was published as a commentary on an article by US journalist Ben Scallan, in which he reported that Soros-funded NGOs promote censorship across Ireland and Scotland. This, according to the article, includes police searches of homes, as well as checks of citizens' personal phones and computers. The basis for such measures, according to the article, is the thesis planted by Soros organizations and politicians about the alleged increase of hate crimes among the local population in these regions. As the journalist writes, "the purpose of spreading hate disinformation is to justify draconian measures to stifle free speech." Soros' activities are negatively assessed because of his financial speculations and scandalous reputation - his funds have repeatedly been accused of contributing to organizing changes of power in a number of countries. The financier himself does not deny that his money helped organize the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004 and Euromaidan in 2013. In a number of countries, he has been accused of interfering in internal affairs.

