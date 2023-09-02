https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/pentagons-one-stop-shop-for-declassified-ufo-info-goes-live-after-momentary-blip-1113065508.html

Pentagon's 'One-Stop Shop' for Declassified UFO Info Goes Live After Momentary Blip

Pentagon's 'One-Stop Shop' for Declassified UFO Info Goes Live After Momentary Blip

The website is still under construction, but the Pentagon plans to make an announcement soon that will allow person to report seen UAPs. At the moment, little information is available on the site, including 8 videos.

2023-09-02T01:33+0000

2023-09-02T01:33+0000

2023-09-02T01:32+0000

americas

pentagon

congress

us congress

ufos

unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/19/1083240614_1:0:1199:674_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6e6637c9ce88cd13bd2e617f49aea7.jpg

The US Department of Defense revealed a new website on Thursday that will serve as a "one-stop shop" to declassified information on all things UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Despite crashing on launch day, the "All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office" (AARO) page was quickly reestablished by officials, and is now expected to be available for reports from “current or US Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of US Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945.” The reports, according to the website, will then be used to “inform AARO’s congressionally directed Historical Record Report.”The reporting feature will be a major step for those wishing to report UAP incidents, as there were neither hotlines, email addresses, nor an official channel available when AARO was first formed in July 2022. However, the Pentagon has also acknowledged the site will have to ensure that reporting doesn’t fall victim to pranksters or become open to non-serious reports.“So this will be something that we’ll continue to keep the public updated on. AARO is focused on the facts, taking in information, reviewing the facts, and then when possible, declassifying that information making it available," he added. The Pentagon said they will make an announcement when the feature is made available. In April, officials said that they were tracking more than 650 potential cases of UAPs.While the website remains mostly under construction, it presently allows the public to review items such as UAP reporting trends, which include reported UAP altitudes, typically reported UAP characteristics, reported UAP morphology and reported UAP hotspots. The website also has a section for videos of UAPs, with at least eight on the site as of Friday night. At least four of those videos have been marked as “unresolved cases.”Some of the resolved UAP cases in government reports have been attributed to “balloon or balloon-entities,” as well as drones, birds, weather events and plastic bags.Grusch claimed during his testimony that witnessed firsthand what he thought was extraterrestrial life. The claim of alien life, however, has been denied by AARO’s director, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, who stated during an earlier April hearing that there was no “credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/neil-degrasse-tyson-rebuffs-ufo-claims-us-govt-not-competent-enough-to-keep-aliens-secret-1112954387.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/witnesses-tell-congress-pentagon-cover-up-of-ufos-hurts-national-security-1112168592.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us, pentagon, us department of defense, ufos, uaps, website, us politics