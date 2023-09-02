https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/russian-tornado-s-mlrs-crews-in-combat-action-in-special-op-zone-1113070543.html

Russian Tornado-S MLRS Crews In Combat Action In Special Op Zone

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers conduct missile strikes against military infrastructure and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces in the course of the North-West Military District.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems conducting missile strikes against the military infrastructure and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces during a special military operation.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after a number of postponements. Citing the needs of the counteroffensive, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up their military and financial aid. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of 4 August, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive amount to about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.

