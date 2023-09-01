https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/watch-russian-forces-wipe-out-ukrainian-tank-1113040666.html
Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Ukrainian Tank
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank by an anti-tank missile system.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank by an anti-tank missile system.The Ukrainian military has lost more than 400 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry mentioned that the Russian forces have repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction. According to the ministry, five attacks have been repelled in the Kupyansk direction, where Russian soldiers have managed to improve positions on the frontline.In the midst of the Kiev regime's much-touted failed counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses and are unable to regain the initiative. NATO-supplied military equipment is of little help to the Ukrainian forces, who are struggling to attack and are unwilling to sacrifice themselves for the corrupt Kiev regime.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after a number of postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev urged its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces tank by an anti-tank missile system.
The Ukrainian military
has lost more than 400 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Donetsk directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry mentioned that the Russian forces have repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction. According to the ministry, five attacks have been repelled in the Kupyansk direction, where Russian soldiers
have managed to improve positions on the frontline.
In the midst of the Kiev regime's much-touted failed counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops
are suffering heavy losses and are unable to regain the initiative. NATO-supplied military equipment is of little help to the Ukrainian forces, who are struggling to attack and are unwilling to sacrifice themselves for the corrupt Kiev regime.